ICYMI: Commonwealth traffic advisories, higher LRT fares, Candaba third viaduct construction

“The no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP) is still suspended after the Supreme Court issued a Temporary Restraining Order on August 30, 2022, but the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is working on getting it reinstated.

“According to GMA News TV, agency spokesperson Melissa Carunungan said that the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) is working on reversing the suspension of the policy. There were no further details mentioned, but consider it a heads up from the MMDA.

“The MMDA notes that traffic violations spiked when the NCAP suspension took effect. The agency said it saw an average of 9,500 citations per month during the time NCAP was in place. Following that, the MMDA would record over 20,000 infractions every month. That said, it’s worth noting that the MMDA intensified its physical apprehension efforts following NCAP’s suspension.

“So, how can the MMDA bring NCAP back? Aside from the OSG, the agency said it can implement this with the Single Ticketing System (STS) that took effect in May 2023. Carunungan said that the STS can help address any bugs with NCAP. She also mentioned that the reversal of the suspension is still pending in the Supreme Court. Should it be reinstated, the MMDA will make an official announcement.”

“MMDA acting chairman Atty. Don Artes has an update regarding the handheld ticketing devices to be used in implementing STS: The ‘soft launch’ of the device and usage will be in the first or second week of July.

“‘We will also invite the supplier as we want to address the possible flaws or glitches in the implementation of the STS,’ said Artes, adding the first batch of handheld ticketing devices has already been delivered and customized for use by five local government units (LGUs): San Juan, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, and Caloocan.

“The handheld ticketing devices can print citation tickets, and validate and authenticate driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations. It can also check if the driver has incurred demerit points, or if his/her license or the vehicle registration is suspended, canceled, or has an existing alarm. But one of the biggest advantages the MMDA always mentions is that the device can accept cashless payments of fines.

“Training for the usage of these handheld devices will begin on June 27.”

“The Quezon City government has begun the dry run of a stop-and-go left-turn scheme from Commonwealth Avenue to Tandang Sora Avenue. This traffic scheme will be implemented during the afternoon/evening rush hours from 4pm to 8pm, and will last for two weeks.

PHOTO BY Quezon City Government on Facebook

“‘Layunin ng stop-and-go left-turn scheme na mabawasan ang volume ng traffic tuwing rush hour sa hapon sa mga papasok ng Visayas Avenue mula Elliptical Road at sa mga gumagamit ng U-turn slot sa tapat ng Shopwise Don Antonio,’ the official advisory reads.

“Additional traffic enforcers will be deployed in the area to direct traffic and guide motorists.”

“Passengers of the Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 (LRT-1 and LRT-2) will have to pay higher fares in about six weeks’ time, after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) approved the implementation of adjusted fares for both train lines effective August 2.

“Operators Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) and Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) have released the updated fare matrices for the LRT-1 and the LRT-2, respectively. Check them out below:

New LRT-1 fare matrix (effective August 2, 2023)

PHOTO BY Light Rail Manila Corporation

New LRT-2 fare matrix (effective August 2, 2023)

PHOTO BY Light Rail Transit Authority

“For single-journey ticket users, an end-to-end ride on the LRT-1 (Baclaran to Roosevelt) will now cost P35, while for stored-value card users, it will cost P33. Currently, fares are at P29 and P30, respectively.

“Single-journey ticket users of the LRT-2 will also have to pay P35 for end-to-end travel (Recto to Antipolo), and stored-value card users will pay P33. The current respective fares are P30 and P28.

“Inquirer.net has also reported that management of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will likewise be petitioning for a fare increase of P2.29 for the boarding fee and P0.21 for every kilometer of travel.”

“If you’re a regular user of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) and your usual station is part of the temporary closures along the line, new bus routes are in the works to serve affected commuters like you.

“These three routes have been opened for ‘qualification process’: FTI-Divisoria via East Service Road, Alabang Starmall–Divisoria via South Luzon Expressway, and Malabon-Divisoria.

“The closure of select PNR stations will make way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NCSR), a 147km line that will have 35 stations and pass through 28 cities across Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and Calabarzon.

“Earlier this month, PNR management announced that the Alabang-Calamba service will suspend operations beginning July 2, and until the completion of the NCSR, the following stations will remain closed: Alabang, Muntinlupa, San Pedro, Biñan, Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, Mamatid, and Calamba. The Calamba-Malabon route has already halted operations, and the Tutuban-Alabang service is scheduled to stop running in October.”

“Construction for the new 5km Candaba third viaduct is finally underway, with target completion set for November 2024.

“In case you need a refresher, the new viaduct will rise between the two existing viaducts stretching from the Bulacan and Pampanga sections of the North Luzon Expressway. The NLEX Corporation says the structure will increase the road capacity of the entire Candaba Viaduct to three lanes in each direction, with inner and outer shoulders on both sides. The current viaduct has three lanes with no shoulder in each direction.

“‘Green and sustainable engineering practices’ will be utilized to build the P7.89-billion new viaduct, which will be compliant with the latest bridge design requirements. Its design takes into account the swampy condition of the ground underneath, and once completed, it will improve the structural integrity of the entire viaduct as the current structures are now operating at a reduced capacity due to their age.

“‘This new mobility project will offer easy journeys and make travel safer for the public traveling between Metro Manila and Central and North Luzon as there will be a new structure to augment the existing ones and will safely allow the speed limit to increase to 60-80kph from the current 40-60kph,’ said J. Luigi Bautista, president and general manager of the NLEX Corporation. ‘Upon [its] completion, Class 3 vehicles or large trucks will be directed to the new bridge so that the old structures will be relieved of heavy loads.’”

