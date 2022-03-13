This week in cars: 20.8km/L Avanza, VW ID Buzz reveal, Suzuki Dzire taxis

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

“The Toyota Avanza has long been a staple in Philippine garages thanks to its seven-seat layout and relatively consumer-friendly price point. You could say practicality is at the heart of this model lineup, and this remains true with the release of the 2022 version of the MPV.

“Practicality is more than just about maximum occupancy or sticker price, though. Another major factor to consider here is fuel economy. And by the looks of it, the all-new Toyota Avanza delivers on this front, too—at least if you’re willing to take the Japanese car manufacturer’s word for it.

“Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) says that the Avanza in its most efficient form—equipped with a 1.3-liter 1NR-VE four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT)—can do up to 20.8km/L out on the highway. In the city, this figure drops down to 15.9km/L, which brings its average fuel economy to 18.9km/L.

“You can check out the full fuel economy breakdown of all the 2022 Toyota Avanza variants below:

2022 Toyota Avanza fuel economy (city, highway, combined)

Toyota Avanza 1.5 G - 15.2km/L, 20.4km/L, 17.9 km/L Toyota Avanza 1.3 E CVT - 15.9km/L, 20.8km/L, 18.9km/L Toyota Avanza 1.3 E MT - 13.0km/L, 19.2km/L, 16.4 km/L Toyota Avanza 1.3 J MT - 13.0km/L, 19.2km/L, 16.4 km/L

“Again, these fuel economy figures were provided by TMP. The brand says, though, that the controlled testing conditions used to achieve these numbers are compliant with Economic Commission for Europe of the United Nations Regulation no. 101 standards (UN-ECE R-101).”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

“Twenty years of concept cars. Six decades of history. And here, at long last, we are. Volkswagen has reinvented the Microbus for the EV age—and called it the ID Buzz.

“The new all-electric sliding door van’s zany name is actually a bit of a pun—in Germany, these things are known as ‘bus,’ so add in the hum of an electric motor, and Franz is your Onkel. The silly name is just one of the touches that aim to give this car what EVs sorely lack. Character. Personality. Soul.

“You’ll have spotted the almost flat front by now, the minimal overhangs, the long wheelbase. All thanks to the same MEB platform that brought you the VW ID.3 and ID.4, Audi’s Q4 e-tron, Skoda’s Enyaq, and a smattering of Cupras. This architecture means a tall van can have a super-low center of gravity—by mounting the motor at the back—and be just as rear-engined and rear-wheel drive as the 1960s Beetle-powered original.

“That’s not just a retro decision, of course. Putting the drive system at the back means the Buzz has a turning circle of just over 11,000mm because the front wheels can pivot that much further without driveshafts in the way, making this big family bus as maneuverable as a Golf. All-wheel drive ones will come later (with a larger turning circle), and there’s even insider mumblings of a performance-flavored ID Buzz GTX...

“Speaking of different versions, you’re looking at the OG ID—the standard-wheelbase, 77kWh Buzz Pro, good for just over 200hp. Expect a real-world range of around 320-400km. Next year, there’ll be an entry-level Buzz Pure with a smaller battery, a £50,000 (P3.43 million) entry price, and a long-wheelbase which will up the chair count from five allowing more seating plan variation. It’ll also have a bigger battery between the axles.”

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

“It looks like the Jimny price bump and the new Swift aren’t the only changes Suzuki Philippines (SPH) has made to its lineup so far this year—Dzire and Carry fleet vehicles are also now available on our market.

“SPH has announced that until June 6, 2022, the Dzire GA Taxi, the Carry Ambulance, and the Carry Lineman will be on display at 18 dealerships in Metro Manila. The Carry Ambulance, which is configured specifically for medical needs and emergencies, will be available in two variants: one with air-conditioning priced at P1.032 million, and one without A/C priced at P952,000. These already include all the accessories that have been billed on top of the Carry’s base SRP.

“The Carry Lineman, meanwhile, can be had for P749,000, inclusive of P195,000 worth of accessories. Said accessories include the cab connector, ladder rack, and mesh wire fitted for various businesses operations. Both of the Carry models feature bodies built in collaboration with Centro Manufacturing Corporation.

“Last of the three is the Dzire GA Taxi, which can be purchased for P559,000. This comes with P31,000 worth of accessories including the LED sign, the taxi meter, and the top light.”

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

“More than a year after Changan Motor Philippines (CMPI) relaunched its brand in our market, the company is now making the first major changes to its lineup with the introduction of the new CS35 Plus.

“This refresh is as big as it gets as the subcompact crossover gets a major redesign, some mechanical upgrades, and significant improvement in terms of tech.

“The most substantial change is with the front fascia. The small horizontal grille with the chrome bits has been replaced with a trapezoidal grille with a blacked-out finish that now takes up most of the real estate up front. The headlights are now thinner with a much more aggressive look. The fog lamps are now also bigger, and you’ll see more black and red accents on the front end.

“The updated CS35 Plus gets an improved powertrain under the hood. The 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a seven-speed wet DCT generates 158hp and 260Nm of torque. Changan says the subcompact crossover also has a newly tuned suspension that promises a smoother ride than before.

“The CS35 Plus is equipped with a wide range of extra features. A 10-inch infotainment system, a smart keyless entry system with push-to-start ignition, a built-in wireless charging pad, remote engine start, and a tire-pressure monitoring system all come as standard. Top-spec variants get an added power liftgate.

“Mid- and top-spec variants are available with adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, autonomous emergency braking with front-collision warning, a 360-degree-view camera, and a panoramic sunroof.

“You can check out the full price list below.”

2022 Changan CS35 Plus

2022 Changan CS35 Plus 1.4T Lite – P898,000 2022 Changan CS35 Plus 1.4T Hype – P969,000 2022 Changan CS35 Plus 1.4T Luxe –P999,000

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

“This is it, the final production version of Charge’s rather delightful electric Mustang. It’s not a restoration, before you ask—it’s “a brand-new electric Mustang, completely redefined,” according to Charge boss Mark Roberts.

“Only 499 of these e-Stangs will be built. Each one is an officially licensed shell (based on the 1967 Fastback), filled with 64kWh battery packs fueling peak power of 400kW—around 536hp and a frankly incalculable 1,500Nm of torque. Which is about as much as Superman deployed when he turned back Planet Earth.

“Hyperbole aside, Charge reckons the electric Mustang is good for 0-60mph (97kph) in 3.9sec, while the projected range stands at 322km. It’ll accept 50kW DC charging so that battery can be topped up reasonably quickly, and each car will be hand-built in London to the buyer’s exacting spec.

“Indeed, Roberts wants each customer “to personalize their cars to express their creativity and personality in the colors, materials and details.” Go on, folks, be brave. It’s an electric Mustang.

“‘We’ve respected the iconic silhouette and the classic lines of the ’67,’ Roberts added, ‘but we’ve given the car a fresh, contemporary feel by streamlining features and minimizing panels.’ Certainly looks fantastic. Though, they come with a fantastic price tag too – each car starts at £350,000 (P23.9 million).”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

“Nope, not any number of RX-7s or even the RX-8, but this. This is the most powerful Mazda road car ever produced. It’s the all-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV, a full-size, five-seat, plug-in hybrid SUV.

“Underneath those admittedly handsome flanks sits a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Skyactiv-G gasoline engine, which is mated to a 100kW electric motor and a 17.8kWh battery. There’s an eight-speed automatic gearbox that does without a torque converter, too, and there’s really very decent pace indeed for something weighing a couple of tons.

“Mazda reckons on 0-100kph in 5.8sec and a (limited) top whack of 200kph thanks to system totals of 322hp and 500Nm of torque. This PHEV comes with the company’s ‘i-Activ’ AWD setup (mechanically, it’s a front-engine, rear-drive layout). On the other end of the scale, there’s a claimed 80km/L (sure, why not?) and CO2 emissions of 33g/km.

“Running on electricity alone, Mazda reckons on 63km at up to 100kph before gasoline power kicks in, and a few kilometers more if you’re pottering around in the city.

“Other powertrains are due to follow: a pair of straight-six units, one a 3.0-liter e-Skyactiv-X naturally aspirated gasoline, the other a 3.3-liter diesel sixer that’s said to weigh as much as a four-cylinder. Both get 48V mild-hybrid assistance for better efficiency, too, and both are available with rear-wheel drive as well. That’s right, a straight-six, rear-drive SUV.”

