This week in cars: All-new Isuzu MU-X, diesel Ford F-150, refreshed Nissan Terra in PH

PHOTO BY Isuzu

“We have some good news for anyone who’s been holding out on buying a ride while waiting for the all-new MU-X to arrive: Isuzu Philippines has revealed that the next-generation midsize SUV is coming, and it might be launching locally soon.

“The Japanese carmaker released a teaser image for the all-new MU-X on its official Facebook page over the weekend, showing off the vehicle’s revamped grille and headlights. Yes, the brand stops short of naming what model it’s hinting at here—but we all know what it is, right?

“The company’s Facebook post also includes a link to a registration website for further updates regarding the release. If you want to be among the first to place a reservation for an all-new MU-X, you sign up for notifications here.”

PHOTO BY Isuzu

“Planning on buying the Philippine-bound 2022 Isuzu MU-X? If yes, be prepared to shell out at least P1,590,000 for the base unit.

“A source from within the Japanese car brand has provided Top Gear Philippines with the local prices and specs of the next-generation midsize SUV, and you could end up spending up to P2,450,000 depending on what variant you choose. Look:

2022 Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X RZ4E 4x2 LS AT – P1,590,000 Isuzu MU-X RZ4E 4x2 LS-A MT – P1,770,000 Isuzu MU-X 3.0L 4x2 LS-A AT – P1,900,000 Isuzu MU-X 3.0L 4x2 LS-E AT – P2,100,000 Isuzu MU-X 3.0L 4x4 LS-E AT – P2,450,000

“Units will be available in five colors: Marrakesh Brown, Satin White Pearl, Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, Splash White.

“You’ll also have two engine options to choose from: A 3.0-liter Blue Powe turbodiesel with 187hp at 3,600rpm and 450Nm between 1,800-2,800rpm, and a 1.9-liter Blue Power RZ4E turbodiesel with 148hp at 3,600rpm and 350Nm between 1,800-2,600rpm. Both options come paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

“If you’re willing to spend a premium on a higher-end LS-E unit, you’ll also be looking at advanced safety and convenience features such as forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, turn assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams.

“Also worth noting is that the entire range gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Nice. Higher-end LS-E units come with an eight-speaker sound setup, while the rest of the lineup comes with six speakers.

“It’s important to note that nothing is 100% until official word from Isuzu Philippines comes out. Right now, though? This is as much information as we’re getting. Also, no launch date yet, but we expect more information regarding a release to be made available soon.”

PHOTO BY Ford

“When Ford Philippines launched the F-150 here last year, a lot of you were probably disappointed with the lack of a diesel option. Well, we have some good news for you guys, as the company has just confirmed the imminent arrival of a diesel-powered version of its popular truck.

“Ford Philippines made the announcement through its new ‘Coming Soon’ section on its official website. While there’s no exact launch date for the F-150 diesel yet, we do know that it will come packing a 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbocharged V6 under its hood.

“In addition, Ford Philippines also confirmed that the all-new Explorer will be on its way. The next-gen SUV will supposedly come with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and four-wheel-drive.”

PHOTO BY Nissan

“Car buyers over in Thailand will be the first in the region to get hold of the refreshed Nissan Terra. The launch comes after the Japanese carmaker officially introduced its updated midsize SUV to the Thai market on August 19.

“Over there, the vehicle will be available with a 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine capable of 190hp and up to 450Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. And, as expected, it carries the same look and interior overhaul as the X-Terra revealed in the Middle East late in 2020.

“Outside, you’ll find a bold new face with a more prominent grille design, new headlights with daytime running lights, and a more muscular lower fascia. Overall, the SUV maintains a rugged appearance, while the aesthetic enhancements lend it a noticeably more premium vibe.

“Cabin-wise, you’re looking at significantly more soft-touch materials, a nicer touchscreen infotainment system implementation, improved seats, a revamped dashboard, as well as a more modern steering wheel featuring a flat-bottom design. Overall, the interior improvements are a massive step up from the pre-refresh model.

“The Terra in Thailand starts at 1,199,000 Thai baht (P1.8 million) and tops out at 1,499,000 baht (P2.26 million). No official word from Nissan Philippines yet, but...”

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

“Nissan Philippines has released teasers for the updated Terra, indicating that a local release might be imminent. Now, the brand doesn’t outright name the model it’s hinting at on social media, but what else could the Japanese carmaker’s “popular family SUV” be? Look:

“The company has also put up a teaser website where interested buyers can make reservations for a test drive. If you’re planning to check the vehicle out when it launches locally, you should visit the page here.

“The new Nissan Terra made its debut as the 2021 X-Terra in the Middle East late last year. Once the vehicle arrives in the Philippines, it will be the biggest update the model has received since it first launched in the market back in 2018.

“Currently, local Terra units run on a 2.5-liter turbodiesel capable of up to 187hp and 450Nm of torque. We’ll have to wait for official word from Nissan Philippines regarding whether or not there’ll be changes to these figures.”

PHOTO BY Nissan

“This is it: Nearly a year since we first laid eyes on the Nissan Z Proto, we finally get to see the all-new performance car in its final form. Feast your eyes on the seventh-generation Nissan Z.

“There will be three grades available: Sport, Performance, and the limited-edition Proto Spec. All three come with a new 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 that generates 400hp and 474Nm of torque. This is mated to either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. But let’s take a look at the mechanical bits later—let’s talk aesthetics first.

“Nissan only made some slight changes to the exterior design. There are new taillights on either side of the rear, and the Fairlady Z badge on this end has been removed. A new Z emblem was fitted out back instead, but we reckon this badge will only apply to markets outside of Japan.

“The Proto Spec gets a few exclusive touches, including the yellow brake calipers with the Z logo and the bronze aluminum-alloy wheels. But overall, this Z still has the same look as the car we saw a year ago.

“Moving onto the inside, you’ll see a bit more tweaks. The cabin can be had with a Graphite, Red, or Blue finish. The Proto Spec features more trim-exclusive elements here, specifically the yellow accents around the cabin and additional stitching on the instrument panel.

“There’s also a new 12.3-inch customizable instrument panel offering three different display modes, as well as a new 8-inch infotainment system. The steering wheel and the manual and automatic shift levers are both new, but the design of the dash and center console take inspiration from previous Z models.

“Now, back to the mechanical part. Apart from the engine’s significant power boost, the Z’s new gearboxes promise enhanced performance, too. The six-speed manual features an advanced launch assist control system that helps deliver smooth acceleration from a standstill—a first for a rear-wheel-drive Nissan. The transmission also features a carbon-fiber composite driveshaft and downshift rev-matching.

“The nine-speed automatic, meanwhile, gets a launch control system. Nissan claims the gearbox’s wide gear ratio delivers direct and quick response. Standard and Sport drive modes are also available with the AT.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

“It’s a good few months since the all-new Toyota 86 first broke cover. A thoroughly updated but still pleasingly old-school follow-up to the first 86, it mates a nat-asp engine to rear-wheel drive and a manual gearbox to keep the ‘analog sports car’ flame flickering.

“Well, just in case you’d forgotten it’s due on sale—and with curiously coincidental timing as the finished Nissan Z breaks cover—here it is again, with Toyota releasing a whole host of extra pics and details to pore over.

“It’s our first real look at the latest 86 in several of its colors. And some of their names—for US-market cars, at least—will make you wince. The hero hue is called Track bRED (their capitalizations), while in the images here, you’ll also see Halo White, Pavement Gray, and Trueno Blue. Pick the latter for its ‘early stages of Gran Turismo career mode’ vibes alone.

“There’ll be two specs, 86 and 86 Premium, the latter getting what Toyota calls a large ‘duckbill’ spoiler. Has Porsche officially got dibs on on ‘ducktail’? It also adds inch-larger 18-inch alloys, much interior alcantara, and a more thumping sound setup.

“But the 86 has always been about mechanical rather than luxury nous. The GR gets a bigger engine than its forebear—swelled to 2.4 liters from 2.0 liters—still without turbo assistance, though with peak torque delivered almost 3,000rpm earlier at 3,700rpm.

“That helps take a sizeable chunk from the 0-100kph time (almost a second, in fact), which now stands at 6.1sec if you’ve opted for the standard stick-shift. Get the optional auto and you’re looking at a 6.6sec sprint. We all know you shouldn’t go automatic, but a browse of the classified ads suggests plenty of 86 owners did. The GR 86’s paddle-shifter possesses Normal, Sport, Snow, and Track modes.”

It’s ‘heritage.’ That’s how Lamborghini itself describes the interior of the new Countach unveiled in California, and the one you see here. Both the external paint job and the red/black leather interior were designed to commemorate Boss Ferruccio’s own LP400 S back in the day.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

“We’re opening with the interior because this is the closest mere mortals will get to experiencing the new Countach. Just 112 are being built, each costing €2 million (P119.3 million) plus taxes, and Lamborghini has confirmed to Top Gear that they’re all sold out.

“Not entirely unsurprising, but still...all gone. While we’re (digitally) sat inside the Countach’s cockpit, which closely resembles the Sián’s—including that fighter-jet inspired starter button—let us explain a new function on the 8.4-inch touchscreen: the ‘Stile’ button.

“Once pressed, says Lamborghini, this Stile button “explains the Countach design philosophy to its privileged audience.” Privileged indeed. The new Countach packs a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 pumping out 770hp on its own, while a 48V electric motor sits between that engine and the seven-speed ‘ISR’ gearbox for an additional 34hp.

“Allied to four-wheel drive, the new Countach is capable of 0-100kph in 2.8sec, 0-200kph in 8.6sec, and a top speed of 356kph. The whole car weighs 1,595kg (dry), features a 43/57 front/rear weight distribution, and even an electronically controlled rear spoiler with three positions.”

PHOTO BY Mahindra

“Here in the Philippines, Mahindra is mostly known for being the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) ride of choice. Sure, the Indian manufacturer released a few passenger-oriented models like the Scorpio and the double-cab Enforcer, but the brand never really did take off among mass-market consumers.

“Now, it’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about the Mahindra’s operations in the country—which is a shame considering the brand is still churning out some pretty neat rides in other markets.

“One fine example of this is the recently-released Mahindra XUV700. At first glance, this thing is arguably the Indian manufacturer’s most handsome SUV yet—a sharp detour from aged, boxy aesthetics our market was treated to not too long ago.

“The front end features a sleek face, a minimalist grille with chrome accents, and large C-shaped headlights with attractive daytime running lights. There’s a good bit of matte-black plastic thrown into the equation, and these work with large fenders, no-frills wheels, and strong character lines on the sides to give off a relatively rugged vibe.

“The interior is pretty nice, too, with contrasting colors and some faux-wood trim. Mahindra has given buyers the option of a massive unified touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster that measures a total of 20.5 inches in length and comes with Amazon Alexa built-in.

“Units can also be spec’d with seven airbags as well as advanced safety bits like forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control. Strangely, though, images on the Mahindra website show a third row with two extra seats, but lists the vehicle as having only a five-passenger capacity.

“You get two engine options with this one. The first is a 2.0-liter turbopetrol capable of 197hp and up to 380Nm of torque, and engine two is a 2.2-liter turbodiesel with 153hp and 450Nm. Both have the option of either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.”

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

“GAC Motor Philippines wants the local market to know it has some big plans ahead. During an online media roundtable held earlier today, the Chinese car brand revealed that it will be releasing a handful of new cars in the near future—including an electric vehicle (EV).

“Slated for a Philippine release are a bulletproof version of the GAC GS8 SUV, the new GS4, a GN8 Master’s Edition, and a yet-to-be-named EV. The company has yet to provide a detailed timeline for these vehicles’ local launch, but it’s good to know that car buyers following this brand have something to look forward to despite the economic downturn.

“The company also shared that it will soon be adjusting the prices of its lineup to take into account the recent removal of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) car-import safeguards. It reiterated that it did not collect additional taxes from consumers, opting instead to subsidize the safeguard bond and even implementing discounts.”

