This week in cars: Ford PH launches diesel F-150, Honda PH launches all-new Civic

“Last year, Ford Philippines caught our market by surprise when it brought in the thirteenth-generation F-150. The move shook up the local pickup segment, finally providing consumers with a mainstream full-size entry to consider. There was one thing missing, though: The availability of a diesel variant.

“Now, the American carmaker has addressed this hole in its lineup by introducing the all-new, diesel-powered Ford F-150. How much? You’ll have to shell out a cool P3,398,000 for a Lariat Diesel 4x4 unit.

“For that amount, you’re getting a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine capable of up to 250hp at 3,250rpm and 596Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. Shifting duties are handled by a 10-speed automatic transmission.

“There’s much more to this new addition than just sheer size and brute diesel power, too. In the looks department, next-gen Ford F-150 units flaunt LED headlights with configurable daytime running lights, as well as 20-inch six-spoke darkened aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. The truck also comes with a cargo box with LED zone lighting and power-deployable running boards.

“On the inside, there’s room for days and design cues with noticeably American sensibilities. Up top, you’re greeted by a large twin-panel moonroof, and planted on the dashboard is a 12-inch central touchscreen. Speaking of displays, drivers will be faced with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster.”

“The previous-generation Honda Civic was one of the most popular compact sedans in the Philippines over the past couple of years. Its success was owed in part to a nice combination of performance and style—a formula the brand is hoping to repeat with the introduction of the 2022 version.

“Yes, the all-new Honda Civic is finally on our shores. The Japanese car manufacturer recently launched the vehicle locally, and it looks ready to take on the likes of the Mazda 3 and the Toyota Corolla Altis. Here is everything you need to know about the car if you’re considering buying one.”

“No more teasers, no more vague press releases. The all-new Ford Ranger is now out in the open. Ford has finally revealed its next-generation pickup truck in its entirety, and boy, did the company get to work overhauling this model’s design.

“The rugged new appearance brings the vehicle closer to the rest of the brand’s lineup, bringing its look more in line with the likes of the Ford Maverick.

“The Ranger’s face is much busier now. It sports new C-shaped headlights available with matrix LEDs that flank a large grille surrounded by bold plastic trim. Its shape is actually more minimal, too, thanks to subtler shoulders and clean sides. The rear also features more prominent taillights, as well as a bold character line resting above the vehicle’s ‘Ranger’ lettering.

“Ford says this new design direction is the result of plenty of consumer input, with the company conducting over 5,000 interviews and dozens of workshops to come up with it. Also worth noting is that the front wheels have been moved 50mm forward to improve the truck’s approach angle and that hundreds of factory accessories—including some developed in collaboration with ARB—will be available as well.

“Step inside, and you’re greeted by what’s undoubtedly the Ranger line’s most refined interior yet. There’s a flat dashboard that provides a nice sense of roominess, as well as a good mix of dark materials and light-colored trim.

“Specific performance figures have yet to be given, but Ford has already revealed what engine options will be available. Customers will have four to choose from. The first is a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel developed for the model. Then there’s a 2.0-liter four-cylinder available as either a single-or bi-turbo. The last option is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost.”

“When someone mentions overlanding, the first cars that usually come to mind are gargantuan trucks or SUVs. These mansions on wheels are nice and all, but their capability can also be limited by their sheer size and weight. That, and we think the smorgasbord of amenities these rides come with can actually take away from a proper adventure experience.

“Personally, we’d much prefer a more minimalist ride to go overloading in. This is why we find these cute little Suzuki Jimny-ish vans built by Japanese garage T-Style so damn appealing. Just look at them!

“Firstly, this isn’t a Jimny built to look like a van. It is, in fact, the other way around: A Suzuki Every kei car that’s had a face transplant with the immensely popular mini off-roader. These babies probably won’t inherit their iconic cousin’s capability, considering they pack a considerably more modest 660cc gasoline engine—but they nail the look to an extent.

“Alterations besides the new front-end include a lifted suspension, aftermarket wheels, and accommodations for a rooftop tent. The van body also allows for extra cargo/sleeping space in the rear, as well as some pull-out compartment drawers. Neat.”

“Remember the Airtrek that Mitsubishi teased back in April? The new electric SUV has now officially made its debut in China.

“The Airtrek undoubtedly looks like a Mitsubishi, sporting the brand’s signature Dynamic Shield design up front with headlamps that look similar to that of the refreshed Xpander. Out back, it gets stylish taillights that extend from the liftgate all the way to the vehicle’s sides. Mitsubishi calls this rear design a ‘hexagon motif.’

“The Airtrek boasts a white-themed interior accentuated by black leather on the seats and dark trim all throughout the entire cabin. Not a lot of photos were shown, but the image above gives us a glimpse of the center console, and it suggests that the vehicle has a very modernist and premium look on the inside.

“The SUV is powered by a 70kWh battery that enables a maximum range of about 520km. Mitsubishi says the position of the battery allows better front-rear weight distribution and lowers the vehicle’s center of gravity.”

“Suzuki’s done a bang-up job keeping its sales steady the past couple of years thanks to models like the Ertiga, Jimny, and Celerio—all staples on local roads by now. That said, it would be cool to see the company shake things up a bit by bringing in a hybrid.

“Now, we know it doesn’t exactly make sense since the vehicle is made in Europe, but something like the all-new S-Cross would be a neat introduction around these parts. It’s equal parts stylish and rugged, and comes with 4x4 capability as well.

“Up front, the 2022 S-Cross sports a face that’s sort of reminiscent of the Ertiga, albeit with a more premium and burly vibe to it. There’s an intricate piano black grille with a bold chrome crossbar running across it, as well as headlights featuring three LED position lamps. Squared-off wheel arches also help lend the stance a sense of stability. At the rear, boxy taillights and a bold bumper are used to the same effect.

“The Japanese car manufacturer plays it safe with the vehicle’s interior, going for the standard stealthy color choices, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, and a good mix of plastic and soft-touch materials. It won’t wow compared to what other brands have been coming up with as of late, but there’ll be little to complain about as well. Oh, and you can fit up to 430 liters of luggage in this ride, too.

“Powering the all-new Suzuki S-Cross is a 48v mild-hybrid setup that features a 1.4-liter gasoline engine. This is good for a total output of 127hp and up to 235Nm of torque. Standard safety features include autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane departure prevention, and adaptive cruise control.”

“It has the richest back catalog of all, but Ferrari will never do a ‘continuation’ car. That doesn’t mean heritage is off-limits, though, which is where the Icona series comes in. Meet the Daytona SP3, a limited series, carbon-fiber-bodied, and mid-engined V12 two-seater fueled by memories of the spectacular late ’60s/early ’70s Sport Prototipo era, and the 1-2-3 result in 1967’s Daytona 24 Hours race in particular. Ferrari will make 599 examples, each costing €2 million (P114 million) including taxes. Inevitably, they’re all already spoken for, with deliveries due to start at the end of 2022.

“That finish in ’67 was memorably choreographed so that the three cars—a P3, P4 and 412 P—could take the checkered flag in unison. Payback, if any were really needed, for the rout Ferrari suffered at the hands of Ford and the GT40 six months previously at Le Mans. That explains the new car’s name, which was something that was hotly debated internally at Ferrari.

“Why? Because a new Ferrari Daytona is obviously going to invoke the memory of the, er, original Ferrari Daytona, the sharky modernist masterpiece front-engined GT that arrived in 1968 and set the company on a whole new design path. Except that it was never officially called Daytona, and is known instead by the less catchy handle 365 GTB4. ‘We think the name perfectly captures the Icona concept,’ vice president for sales and marketing Enrico Galliera tells Top Gear. ‘The Daytona result was Ferrari’s revenge on Ford.’

“Here endeth the history lesson. Because, like the Monza SP1 and 2 Icona cars that preceded it and despite its inspiration, the Daytona SP3 is further proof that Ferrari is fully future-focused and pathologically opposed to retro. Chief design officer Flavio Manzoni has long cited the 330 P3/4 as a personal favorite, but he’s really stretched out on this one. ‘I think this is the best car I’ve ever been involved with,” he tells us during a preview event at a secret venue in Florence. “It’s a futuristic interpretation of a classic sports prototipo, and a perfect showcase for what the team at Ferrari Centro Stile can do.’”

“In 2019, Wataru Kato graced the car world with the Liberty Walk tractor. Sure, the thing was pretty much just a regular old tractor with an absurd wing and stainless steel exhaust attached to it, but you had to give props to the brand for its ability to make fun of itself every now and then.

“This, though? This is no joke. What you’re looking at is a slammed Fuso eight-wheeler truck being built by Liberty Walk and Dieselaid for a 2022 unveiling.

“Neat? Yes. Practical? A definite no unless speed bumps or potholes suddenly decide to disappear from the face of this Earth. Frankly, though, this is something you can say about almost every piece of machinery Liberty Walk has ever gotten its hands on.

“We reckon that this beast’s absurdly low stance won’t stop Liberty Walk from using it to transport other slammed rides from show to show in the future. If you’re looking to catch this vehicle in the metal, it’ll be on display at next year’s Japan Truck Show from May 12 to 14.”

“If the Volkswagen T-Cross is on your Christmas gift list for yourself (lucky you) or a loved one (lucky them), you might want to check out the subcompact crossover’s latest variant in the local market.

“Volkswagen Philippines has just announced the arrival of the 2022 T-Cross SE, which comes with two notable updates. The first is the digital Active Info Display with better performance graphics that highlight key driving info. And if you’re an iPhone user, the new variant adds Wireless Apple CarPlay for easy, seamless connectivity with your smartphone.

“Available body colors are Tribu, Syringa Violet, Romance Red, Chinchilla Gray, and Polar White. For this variant, the dashboard and the center console are finished to match the exterior paint job.

“The 2022 T-Cross SE is priced at P1.25 million, and is now available for reservations at Volkswagen dealerships.”

