This week in cars: Toyota Land Cruiser PH prices, MG 6 Pro, XBus electric van

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Here we go, guys. A reliable source has let us know how much the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser is going to cost when it lands in the Philippine market later this year. Spoiler alert: The vehicle’s price has increased by quite a bit.

“Locally, the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser will be available in two variants: The LC300 VX and the top-of-the-line LC300 ZX. Both will be equipped with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine capable of 302hp at 4,000rpm and a whopping 700Nm of torque at 2,600rpm, with a 10-speed automatic transmission coming as standard. Check out the prices below:

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser

LC300 VX – P5,173,000 LC300 ZX – P5,642,000

“Available colors include Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and Attitude Black. You can add P15,000 to get either variant with a White Pearl exterior, and all units come with a black interior.

“Other features worth noting include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The LC300 VX gets a 10-speaker sound system, while the higher-end ZX comes with a 14-speaker setup courtesy of JBL. All units also get advanced Toyota Safety Sense features like Lane Tracing Assist, a Pre-Collision System, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.”

PHOTO BY MG

“MG has really been stepping up its game as of late. Following the launch of the all-new MG 5 last year, it now unveils yet another stylish sedan: the new MG 6 Pro.

“Details are still scarce, and it’s quite the challenge trying to read through the carmaker’s Chinese website. Nevertheless, we still get a good look at all the new bits that this compact sedan gets.

“First things first, keep in mind that the MG 6 Pro is based on the facelifted sedan that was launched in China a while back, which is why this looks drastically different from the model we have in our market.

“Up front, the MG 6 Pro sports a massive new grille. This is flanked by aggressive-looking air intakes enclosing what appear to be the foglamps. The sporty swept-back headlamps add even more style to the front fascia. Overall, the design is much sharper than either the pre-facelift or the facelifted MG 6.

“There aren’t any apparent changes on the sides, but we do spot new alloy wheels.

“Out back, you’ll find more hefty updates. There’s a new black spoiler on this end, along with an entirely new rear bumper with air diffusers and twin exhaust pipes. The taillights appear to be untouched, though.”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

“All together now...aww. Isn’t this adorable? It’s called the Xbus and it’s “the most innovative and modular light vehicle in the world,” according to its German manufacturer.

“It might just be the most versatile vehicle we’ve ever seen, too. ‘Vehicle’ because with its dinky 10kWh battery and 75hp output, it can qualify as a quadricycle rather than a car in some countries, we’re told.

“Which seems bizarre when you consider just how serious you can make it. A modular setup allows you to build whatever you like onto the back. Xbus offers everything from flat-bed pickups through to passenger-carrying buses, big boxy vans, or even the cutest campervan you ever did see. You can beef them all up with an off-road option pack, too.

“Solar panels allow it to accrue up to 200km of range, we’re told, while upgrading the battery to a 30kWh unit can bring up to 800km of range. We suspect if you load your Xbus up—as you surely will, given you’re buying something ostensibly practical—that figure will drop. Charging time is quoted as three hours.”

PHOTO BY Nissan

“Whether you like it or not, everybody is going electric.

“Both Porsche and Ferrari already have EVs in the Taycan and the SF90 Stradale. Dodge has an all-electric muscle car on the way. Lamborghini has pulled the plug (no pun intended) on the Aventador and its V12s to signal the start of an electrified era. What’s next?

“Frankly, we can’t really say, especially with governments the world over putting a ban on petrol and diesel internal combustion engines (ICEs) by the next decade or so. But in the midst of all these ‘electric’ news, we’ve now learned that there’s one legend that’s staying true to its roots, even at least for one more generation: Godzilla itself, the Nissan GT-R.

“By ‘staying true to its roots,’ we mean the iconic Nissan will be getting none of those electric shenanigans. According to a report by Best Car, the next GT-R will have a pure ICE, despite word that the next-generation model will be getting a mild-hybrid powertrain.

“The report states that Kazutoshi Mizuno, the creator of the GT-R, already had the hybrid GT-R lined up. However, after Mizuno’s retirement from Nissan, the electrified Godzilla apparently took a backseat to the traditional gasoline-powered sports car.”

PHOTO BY Kia

“When someone brings up ‘luxury’ minivans around these parts, only a few names really immediately come to mind. Obviously, there’s the Toyota Alphard and, more recently, its higher-end cousin from Lexus, the LM. Now, the Kia Carnival is bringing itself into the conversation, too.

“The Korean car manufacturer recently revealed a four-seat option for the Carnival High Limousine over in South Korea, and we dare say it appears the model may have now caught up with its counterparts over in Japan.

“This version comes with suspension tuned to favor road comfort above all else, and gets a ton of extra space thanks to the absence of all of its seats save for the two up front and a pair of captain’s chairs in the back.

“Powering this unit is a 3.5-liter gasoline engine with 290hp and 355Nm of torque. And since this is a luxury variant, it also gets nappa leather seats with 3D quilting and premium-looking wood flooring. Nice.”

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

“It might have taken its sweet time getting here, but the Land Rover Defender 90 is now finally available in the Philippine market.

“Coventry Motors Corporation, the off-road specialist’s official local distributor, has shared that the Land Rover Defender 90 has landed on our shores. This news comes several months after the company first announced that the shorter SUV, along with the brand’s D240 engine, would be hitting local showrooms in 2021.

“The aforementioned engine is a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged diesel mill capable of 237hp at 4,000rpm and 430Nm of torque between 1,400-3,750rpm—good enough for a top speed of 188kph. This comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and sends power to all four wheels.

“Below are the Land Rover Defender 90’s official local variants and prices:”

2021 Land Rover Defender 90

Defender 90 2.0 S Urban Pack – P5,690,000 Defender 90 2.0 S Country Pack - P5,740,000 Defender 90 2.0 S Adventure Pack – P5,820,000 Defender 90 2.0 S Explorer Pack – P5,990,000

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

“Wagons are a pretty big deal over here at Top Gear Philippines. Simply put, we love them and have always thought it’s a shame there aren’t more of them around in the Philippine market. If you’re of this mindset and have been saving up for a new release in the segment to pounce on, you’re in luck.

“The all-new Subaru Outback has quietly landed in the country, flaunting an aggressive new look and an overall package that’s in line with the rest of the Japanese carmaker’s contemporary lineup.

“Now, the vehicle has yet to be officially launched (it’s scheduled for introduction sometime in August) but we have learned quite a bit about this wagon—including its official pricing.

“Only one variant will be sold here in the Philippines. The Subaru Outback 2.5 i-T EyeSight will carry a P2.38 million starting price, which is actually less than the outgoing model’s P2.408 million.”

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

“Take a look around, and you’ll notice that compact SUVs are about a dime a dozen these days. Almost every carmaker is beefing up its presence here, and it now takes a lot more to stand out now than it did several years ago.

“Jaguar is a luxury brand, though, that’s found little trouble finding its place in the segment. The F-Pace has been one of the most eye-catching models in the business for a while, and now the manufacturer’s official local distributor, Coventry Motors Corporation, is bringing in the model’s updated version.

“In the Philippines, the new Jaguar F-Pace S will retail for P5.59 million. For that, you get a new 2.0-liter turbocharged Ingenium diesel engine capable of 196hp at 4,250rpm and up to 430Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500rpm, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This setup sends power to all four wheels and is good enough for a top speed of 210kph.

“The vehicle gets a handful of exterior and interior enhancements, too. Outside, the new F-Pace gets a new hood, slimmer LED headlights, as well as new tailights, and a new rear bumper. The face also features redesigned air intakes and a grille that endows the compact SUV with a vibe that’s as dynamic as it is intimidating.”

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

“There are actually two new Jaguars being introduced to our market today. Alongside the new F-Pace we wrote about earlier, Coventry Motors Corporation has now also introduced the 2021 XF.

“The new XF looks fresh, with a more refined front fascia. There’s a new grille and new air intakes up front, all of which are now also outlined by chrome. It also gets new LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ DRLs.

“Out back, the XF gets a wider bumper with a body-colored upper valance that gives the car a lower stance. You can also find redesigned taillights on this end.

“Inside, the XF is still as luxurious as ever. It now has a more driver-centric cockpit design with a reworked center console. There’s a new 12.3-inch HD instrument cluster paired with an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system. The latter is advertised as being faster than the previous XF’s display, and it also features a curved-glass display that’s 48% larger and thrice as bright. This infotainment system is complemented by an updated Meridian audio setup with a total of 12 speakers and one subwoofer.

“Under the hood, the new F-Pace still packs a 2.0-liter Ingenium turbocharged gasoline mill mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that propels the rear wheels. The powertrain gets a huge boost, though, as it is now capable of producing 247hp and 365Nm of torque. This allows the sedan to get to 97kph from a standstill in 6.5sec and top out at 250kph.”

