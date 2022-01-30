This week in cars: Sub-P400k Tata Punch, all-new Toyota Sequoia, Raize PH launch date

PHOTO BY Tata Motors

“Remember the Hyundai Casper? You guys fell in love with the thing on account of its quirky design and fashionable interior. Let’s face it, though: The main draw there was its ridiculously affordable 13,850,000 Korean won (P590,000) starting price.

Continue reading below ↓

“Well, if you thought that mini SUV was a steal, wait until you find out how much the Tata Punch is going for over in its home market of India.

“The Punch, a newly launched offering claiming to be the country’s first-ever subcompact SUV, has a base variant that costs a measly 564,000 Indian rupees. Converted to Philippine pesos, that’s just a bit over P384,000. The top-spec unit? It costs 868,900 rupees (a smidge under P600,000). Wow.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“All units come equipped with a humble 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine that does 85hp at 6,000rpm and up to 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. Shifting duties are handled by a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission.

“Now, you’re probably thinking that at that price, this thing must not be very safe. Well, Tata begs to disagree and is in fact claiming on its website that the Punch is India’s safest car. The company isn’t just blowing hot air here, by the way, as the mini SUV has a five-star Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP) crash rating for adult occupant protection.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

“As far as full-size SUVs are concerned, there’s only really one name that comes to mind if we’re talking Toyotas. We are, of course, referring to the Land Cruiser—the consensus king of big and burly Toyotas the world over.

Continue reading below ↓

“Well, almost the world over.

“You see, things are a little different over in the US market. Here, the brand’s go-to full-size offering is now the Sequoia. Like the Land Cruiser, the vehicle was long overdue for an overhaul, and it appears Toyota has delivered with the unveiling of the all-new version.

“The most obvious change here is its looks. Designers have given the Sequoia an exterior that aligns with the rest of Toyota’s modern lineup. The face features arguably the boldest grille in the manufacturer’s roster, while its shoulders help convey a dominating stance that will give even larger offerings a run for their money. Bold lines and hard edges lend the look a bit of aggression, and you can opt for a slightly more premium or rugged vibe with the Capstone or TRD Pro trims, respectively.

“Inside, passengers are greeted by a spacious cabin vibe with some rather boxy interior design elements. The dashboard is dominated by either a large eight- or 14-inch touchscreen, as well as massive A/C vents. Buyers have the option of replacing the second-row bench seats with captain’s chairs, and the third-row is able to slide six inches for more cargo flexibility at the rear.

Continue reading below ↓

“Before moving on to what’s under the hood, let’s bring up the beefier TRD options. Two are available here: The TRD Sport and the TRD Off-Road. Both get Bilstein shocks and TRD-tuned springs, but only the latter equips the SUV with off-road features like a multi-terrain monitor, a selectable locking rear differential, and crawl control. Both options get you new wheels and TRD exterior enhancements.

“Powering all 2022 Toyota Sequoia units is the company’s I-Force Max hybrid powertrain and its twin-turbo V6 engine. Output is listed at 437hp and up to 790Nm of torque, with shifting duties handled by a 10-speed automatic transmission. Safety buffs will also be glad to know that Toyota Safety Sense comes as standard across the range.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

“The mystery is over. The Toyota Raize now has an official Philippine launch date.

“Toyota Motor Philippines has sent out invitations for the launch of the Raize on February 4, 2022. That’s next week. This news comes just several days after the Japanese car manufacturer’s local dealerships began accepting reservations for the vehicle.

“In our market, the Raize will retail from P746,000 to P1,036,000. All units will come equipped with either a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine with 87hp and 113Nm of torque, or a 1.0-liter turbo capable of 97hp and 140Nm.

“In case you missed it, below are the official prices and variants of the Toyota Raize again:

2022 Toyota Raize

Toyota Raize 1.2 E MT - P746,000 Toyota Raize 1.2 E CVT - P816,000 Toyota Raize 1.2 G CVT - P906,000 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT - P1,031,000 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT (White Pearl) - P1,036,000

Continue reading below ↓

“Considering the specs and prices of the Philippine-bound Raize are already plastered all over the Internet, there’s little else regarding the vehicle that’s still left in the dark. Still, next week will be the country’s first official look at the vehicle.”

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

“Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently confirmed the imminent arrival of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Details were still scarce upon announcement, but we’ve now gotten our hands on the specs and prices of this upcoming model.

“According to our source, there will be two hybrid variants available. These will comprise the full RAV4 range, meaning the gasoline versions are set to be discontinued. The base XLE trim will be priced at P2.157 million as TMP mentioned previously, while the top-of-the-line LTD will sticker for P2.5 million. Both can be had with a White Pearl exterior finish for an extra P15,000.

“The RAV4 Hybrid will only come with one hybrid configuration: a 176hp, 221Nm 2.5-liter gasoline engine paired with a 118hp electric motor. In total, the system churns out 215hp. This hybrid powertrain is mated to a CVT that sends power to the front wheels.

“Coming as standard are exterior elements like projector LED headlamps with automatic high beam and leveling functions, and a rear spoiler. A seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate controls with dual-zone function, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) features are also available across the lineup.

Continue reading below ↓

“The TSS package includes a pre-collision system, lane-tracing assist, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. If you opt for the higher LTD variant, you also get blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alert.”

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

“The new Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a stylish sedan, especially when compared with its predecessor. But naturally, some might still think the car lacks a bit of pizzazz.

Continue reading below ↓

“Well, if you’re one of those people, then you should take a look at what Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) just launched in our market: the Mirage G4 GLS Sport. It’s the same four-door Mirage, but with a few subtle aesthetic tweaks.

“These changes can all be found on the outside: the under-grille garnish, the front, rear, and side air dams, and the rear lip spoiler. No mechanical changes here, so this one still packs a 1.2-liter three-cylinder MIVEC gasoline engine that generates 77hp and 100Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT.

“The vehicle can be had in Titanium Gray Metallic, Red Metallic, or Cool Silver Metallic. All purchases made until the end of February come with a two-year free PMS package with sanitation services. If one’s tickled your fancy, though, take note that only 300 units of this will be sold here.

“The limited-edition Mirage G4 GLS Sport is now available for P929,000. For comparison, it’s P30,000 pricier than the existing top-of-the-line GLS CVT variant.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Toyota really wants to stick it to the Ford F-150 with the Tundra. The Japanese carmaker apparently didn’t stop at just an all-new model worthy of rivaling America’s best-selling truck—it’s now also looking to challenge the F-150 Raptor with its own dune-bashing pickup.

Continue reading below ↓

“According to an article by The Drive, an insider has shared knowledge about the development of a “Raptor fighter” and that Toyota is already testing a production version as we speak. The truck will supposedly be very similar to the TRD Desert Chase Tundra that made its way to SEMA a few months back.

“The upcoming Tundra will be built on TRD Pro underpinnings, and will reportedly debut desert racing in a stock class of an unnamed event. The Drive mentioned that it’s similar to what Ford did with the F-150 Raptor several years back, enlisting a near-stock model to compete in the Baja 1000.”

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

“Yes, we’re obsessed with pickups here in the Philippines. But to the point where we’re at par with our friends over in Australia? Maybe not. After all, having a reliable truck in the Outback really can mean the difference between life and death.

“Nissan has seen fit to reward that market’s passion for beds and 4x4 drivetrains with a gnarlier version of its midsize pickup offering. Say hello to the Navara Pro-4X Warrior 2.0.

“Now, you may be familiar with the moniker on account of its non-Warrior counterpart, the Pro-4X, being available right here in the Philippines. We also reported this beast’s reveal last year, albeit with no details regarding exactly what upgrades OEM specialist Premcar made to boost its capability over the regular version’s. So let’s break it down completely this time.

“For starters, the dimensions have changed. The Pro-4X Warrior rides 40mm higher than the regular Pro-4X, and gets a 30mm increase to its track width as well. The truck’s approach angle has improved from 32 to 36 degrees, too (though its departure angle is down to 19 degrees from 19.8 on account of a new full-size spare tire). Suspension alterations supposedly result in more front-end support, less body roll, and better all-around dampening.

Continue reading below ↓

“The exterior is a massive step up. Key upgrades here include a new safari-style bull bar with integrated lights up front, a new ‘Navara’ bash plate in red, Cooper Discoverer all-terrain tires, fender flares, and a sporty new decal pack. The interior also flaunts new embroidered headrests.”

PHOTO BY Geely Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

“The past few years have been big for Geely Philippines. In addition to its continued rise in local sales charts, it also successfully expanded both its local lineup and its dealership network.

“Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) is showing no signs of slowing down, however, as it already has some big plans lined up for 2022. Geely’s local distributor has now confirmed that it will be launching a new model in our market—and that it’ll mark the brand’s entry to the local sedan segment.

“The sedan has yet to be named, but the taillights pictured above suggest that it’s the Emgrand. If that ends up being the case, then Geely has its work cut out for it, as it will seek to challenge established nameplates like the Toyota Vios and Honda City in the subcompact segment.

“All that Geely has confirmed for now is that the sedan shares the same B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) platform as the Coolray. This new car will be built in Geely’s new ‘5G Connected Factory,’ a facility capable of producing one car every 30 minutes.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Geely

“On paper, the Geely Emgrand has the makings of a solid competitor in the local subcompact-sedan segment.

“But if Geely really wants to challenge established nameplates here in our market, then we think the carmaker should also consider bringing in the new Emgrand L. It’s the more stylish version of Geely’s sedan and a potential rival to other top-of-the-line offerings like the Nissan Almera N-Sport, Honda City RS, and Toyota Vios GR-S.

Continue reading below ↓

“The Emgrand L is similar to the Boyue X—it sports the ‘Vision Starburst’ design with a massive new grille up front. It sits on new wheels and gets a beefier-looking rear bumper to boot.

“The car also gets a redesigned interior. Geely has taken out the bright colors in the cabin and replaced it with a more premium-looking black finish with what appear to be blue leather accents. The new Emgrand L’s infotainment system is powered by Geely’s Milky Way OS and a high-performance eight-core CPU.

“Under the hood, the Emgrand L is fitted with a 1.4T turbocharged gasoline engine mated to an eight-speed CVT. No specific figures were provided, but a previous article from Geely’s website says the powertrain is capable of 131hp and 215Nm. Other reports say that it can churn out up to 139hp and 235Nm. Either way, it’s a huge upgrade from the standard model’s 113hp, 147Nm 1.5-liter engine.”

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.