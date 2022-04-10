This week in cars: Nissan Navara Calibre-X, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro launched at MIAS 2022

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

“The local Nissan Navara lineup is expanding. The Japanese carmaker has launched a new variant of the truck called the Calibre-X, building on the model’s rugged looks with a host of aesthetic upgrades to the exterior.

“Let’s break down some of the design changes here. The most prominent alterations you’ll notice are new blacked-out components like the bolder front grille, the bumpers, the overfenders, the side mirrors, the roof rails, and the window accents. The choice of color contrasts nicely with the Navara’s exterior, particularly if you’re going with a brighter scheme outside.

“Other exterior features include mudguards, side stepboards, and LED daytime running lights. The overall appearance of the vehicle is close to that of the top-spec Pro-4X Navara.

“Looks aren’t all this truck has going for it, though. The brand has also equipped this new variant with Nissan Intelligent Mobility features like an Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Warning.

“No changes to what’s under the hood, though, as the only available mill here is a 2.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine capable of 190hp and 450Nm of torque. This comes paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.”

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

“Chery Philippines has just launched the new Tiggo 8 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro PHEV at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS).

“Chery calls the Tiggo 8 Pro a midsize crossover, but it’s basically big enough to take on midsize SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner. The vehicle measures 4,722mm long, 1,860mm wide, and 1,745mm tall (the PHEV is 2mm taller) with a 2,710mm wheelbase.

“In terms of styling, the 8 Pro and 8 Pro PHEV basically look like other Tiggos in the stable. Their faces are highlighted by gloss-black honeycomb-like grilles flanked by aggressive-looking swept-back headlamps—standard Chery crossover stuff.

“Powering the Tiggo 8 Pro is a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 183hp at 5,500rpm and 275Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm, and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. For comparison, the Tiggo 8 gets a slightly smaller and less powerful 1.5-liter turbopetrol.

“The Tiggo 8 Pro PHEV, meanwhile, gets a 155hp, 230Nm 1.5-liter gasoline engine with two electric motors (34hp/80Nm and 54hp/70Nm) and a 19.27kWh battery. The vehicle can run for 95km with purely electric power. Charging time for the battery takes three hours.”

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

“The 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) has been loaded for GAC Motor so far. The Chinese carmaker has also previewed the all-new GS8 alongside the new Empow sedan. The new midsize SUV will be launched in the Philippines in 2023, and we’re told a hybrid variant will be available.

“The second-generation GS8 boasts bold new styling, highlighted by the large vertical LED headlamps flanking the massive grille up front. This is matched by the red diamond taillights out back. The vehicle sits on 20-inch alloy wheels.

“Inside, the all-new GS8 features a luxurious interior with plush quilted leather seats and an abundance of premium-looking trim and soft-touch materials. It is equipped with a 12.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 14.6-inch infotainment system.

“Under the hood, the GS8 is powered by a 2.0-liter Mega Wave Power engine that generates 251hp at 5,250rpm and 400Nm of torque from 1,750-4,000rpm. This is mated to Aisn’s third-generation eight-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle features a BorgWarner intelligent four-wheel-drive system.

“In the safety department, the all-new GS8 gets all the bells and whistles. Features such as full-speed range adaptive cruise control, traffic-sign recognition system, forward-collision warning with autonomous emergency braing, lane-departure warning, lane-keep and -change assist, rear collision warning with rear autonomous emergency braking and rear cross-traffic alert are available.”

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

“The Geely Coolray has been one of the biggest surprise hits over the past few years, drawing attention with good word of mouth and a desirable package centered around value for money. Now, the vehicle is undergoing a refresh in the local market.

“Here’s the catch: We don’t know for certain how much the new version will cost, or when exactly it will launch. Geely Philippines, though, has showcased the 2022 Coolray at the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) as a ‘sneak peek’ of what local buyers can expect.

“So, what’s new here? The exterior flaunts a handful of upgrades, the most noticeable of which being an overhauled face featuring a new ‘borderless’ front grille and a very aggressive new front bumper. The rear, meanwhile, gets a new spoiler, bumper, and diffuser, as well as dual exhausts. This crossover runs on new Jet Black wheels.

“Inside, entertainment is handled through a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and passengers are kept comfortable using new ventilated sports-type leather seats. Geely Philippines has also mentioned the subcompact crossover will come with an electronic tailgate that features angle memory—a fancy term for saying it will open exactly how you want it to.

“As for the powertrain, the new Coolray features a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine with 177hp and 255Nm of torque—nearly identical numbers to what’s currently available to local buyers. This will come paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).”

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

No more Ford Expedition? No problem. There’s a new full-size SUV from the US of A in town, and while it may have taken its sweet time getting here, we’re glad to see it available.

We’re talking, of course, about the all-new Chevrolet Tahoe. Word of the vehicle’s arrival broke out as early as 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold. It is finally in the market, though, having been unveiled at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS).

Chevrolet Philippines has launched just one variant of the 2022 Tahoe here: The Tahoe 4x4 Z71 packing a 5.3-liter V8 engine capable of up to 355hp and 518Nm of torque. No 6.2-liter V8 for us. Shifting will be done through a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the price is set at P4,749,888.

The numbers are impressive, yes, but the highlight here may be the SUV’s adaptive air suspension that features Magnetic Ride Control. We’ve experienced this setup when we dropped by the General Motors proving ground in Milford, Michigan in 2019, and we have to say this could be a difference-maker on pockmarked local roads.

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

“Peugeot Philippines has truly been on a roll since it came under new management to kick-off 2022. The brand has just introduced its fourth consecutive model since then: The Peugeot Traveller Premium.

“The upscale MPV joins the 5008, the 3008, and the 2008 in the French car manufacturer’s local lineup, hoping to lure in buyers with a more upscale take on a package centered around passenger capacity.

“Under the hood of the 2022 Peugeot Traveller Premium is a 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine capable of up to 150hp and 370Nm of torque. Shifting is handled by a six-speed automatic transmission, and units come standard with advanced driver aids like blind-spot assist, driver attention alert, hill-climb assist, and brake assist, just to name a few. There’s even a convenient head-up display that lets drivers take in vehicle information without taking their eyes off the road.

“Inside is where the Peugeot Traveller Premium truly shines, thanks to nice leather seats and a seven- or eight-passenger configuration featuring removal second and third rows. A panoramic sunroof helps give the cabin a light and spacious vibe, and entertainment is managed through a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Power sliding doors, meanwhile, ensure people have an easy time entering and exiting this MPV.

“Price is set at P2,990,000, with Bianca White, Nera Black, and Artense Grey being offered as exterior color options.”

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

“After a bunch of delays, Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP) has now officially launched the all-new Subaru BRZ. The big reveal happened at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS).

“Before we get into the details, we’ll have you brush up on the prices. As mentioned in a previous story, the base BRZ with the manual transmission will sticker for P2.399 million, while the higher automatic variant will sell for P2.499 million.

“The next-generation model measures 4,265mm long, 1,775mm wide, and 1,310mm tall. It has a 2,575mm wheelbase and 130mm of ground clearance It features a sleeker and much sportier look than its predecessor.

“Inside, it gets a black-laden cabin with an abundance of leather and soft-touch materials. Red trim and contrast stitching accentuate the interior. It also gets a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster paired with an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

“The Philippine-spec BRZ will come equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that generates 234hp at 7,000rpm and 250Nm at 3,700rpm. This can be mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The manual BRZ does 0-100kph in 6.3sec and tops out at 226kph, while the automatic hits 100kph in 6.8sec and tops out at 216kph.”

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

“It’s not just the all-new BRZ that’s been added to Subaru’s local lineup—the refreshed Forester has now officially been launched in the Philippines as well.

“The new crossover debuts with an updated front fascia, with more aggressive-looking headlamps and a larger grille. If you’ve seen the all-new WRX, it’s got the a similar look as that. There are also redesign 18-inch wheels underneath.

“The Forester retains its 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 154hp and 196Nm of torque. This is mated to a Lineartronic CVT with a seven-speed manual mode. Sad to say, there won’t be a 1.8-liter turbocharged engine available in our market.

“The vehicle is equipped with Subaru’s Symmetrical all-wheel-drive system as standard. The real highlight of the new model, however, is the new EyeSight 4.0 tech. The suite of safety tech includes an improved pre-collision braking system with new cameras that double the feature’s lateral and vertical coverage.”

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

“The Nissan Navara Calibre-X isn’t the only new midsize pickup to take center stage at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS)—there’s also the all-new Thunder from Foton Philippines.

“This second-generation model, which Foton calls the Thunder 2.0, is a massive overhaul of the carmaker’s affordable workhorse. It’s been completely redesigned, with the horizontal slats up front replaced by a more compact grille with the Foton name embossed a la the Ford Ranger Raptor. This is enclosed in black plastic trim and is flanked by a pair of new and more modern-looking swept-back headlamps.

“The lower lip looks a bit familiar with its small horizontal DRLs, but the rest of it has been reworked. It’s bigger and now integrates the fog lamps underneath. Out back, the tailgate is plastered with black plastic and embossed with a massive Foton name to match the front fascia.

“Inside, the Thunder gets quilted black leather on the seats and on the door panels. The cabin is made mostly of a mix of dark plastics and soft-touch materials with some gray trim on the tiller, dash, and center console providing some interior accents. A 10.25-inch infotainment system is mounted front and center, right above the automatic climate controls.

“Other extra features in the Thunder include a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a six-inch digital instrument cluster, a keyless entry system, power side mirrors, and headlamp adjustment. In the safety department, the pickup gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist and hill-descent control, and stability control.

“The all-new Thunder is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that replaces the 2.8-liter Cummins turbodiesel in the old model. The new powertrain generates 160hp at 4,000rpm and 390Nm of torque between 1,800-2,600rpm.”

PHOTO BY Honda

“Remember how Honda said the HR-V will supposedly look different in the US? Well, the carmaker has now previewed the all-new subcompact crossover in the States, and it indeed looks very different from the one we’ll be getting in our market this month.

“The US-spec HR-V will have an entirely different face. The large grille with the multiple horizontal slats is now smaller, has a different shape, and features a new pattern. The aggressive-looking headlamps have also been taken out and replaced with a more subtle pair of headlights that are now positioned separately from the grille.

“Honda has also taken out the chrome strip in front and has relocated its badge from the grille to the body panel. There are now lines that run down from the hood to the nose, giving the front end a sharper look. Underneath all these, ’Murica’s HR-V is fitted with an abundance of black plastic claddings that add some ruggedness to the design.

“Out back, this HR-V gets a pair of stylish taillights with a similar light signature as the Asia-spec HR-Vs. The lightbar that stretches the width of the vehicle, meanwhile, is no longer there.

“Now, Honda hasn’t exactly shown us that much. More details will be revealed over the coming months. But if the exterior is any indication, then we reckon the inside of the US-spec HR-V will also look very different.”

