This week in cars: Mazda BT-50, Chevrolet Corvette launch; F-150 diesel PH arrival

“Mazda Philippines is ending the year with a bang. Less than a month after the launch of the mild-hybrid 3 and CX-30, the company has now unveiled the all-new Mazda BT-50.

“The BT-50 enters a segment loaded with relatively new models like the Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara, and Isuzu D-Max. It comes with all-new styling, an entirely new engine, and a wide arsenal of new tech. Frankly, it looks ready to compete in the local truck wars.

“Anyway, we know a lot of you have been waiting around for this one, so click the link above to read everything you need to know about the 2022 Mazda BT-50.”

“Ford Philippines announced a few months ago that the diesel-powered F-150 is on its way to our market. Now, we’ve finally received confirmation on the launch date: November 26, 2021.

“The official invite didn’t contain any other pertinent details, though. So far, all we know is that it’s the F-150 Lariat Diesel that’ll be arriving. Also, if you try searching for the Ford Philippines website on Google, the hits will show that it’s a 4x4 variant.

“The diesel unit under the hood will be a 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6, and the turbocharged engine will be capable of producing 250hp and 596Nm of torque. In the US, this powertrain comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, which might be the same setup we’ll be getting.

“Apart from all the questions on pricing and other specs, we’re also wondering if this would be based on the all-new F-150 that we didn’t get. Judging by the photos Ford has shown us so far, though, we might actually be getting this one.”

“Well, that was quick. A few days ago, we speculated about the Chevrolet Corvette’s possible arrival in our market. Now, Chevrolet Philippines has officially launched the all-new sports car. Let’s take a look.

“We’ve been seeing this car all over the web over the past two years, so we’ve already grown familiar with its look. The sportier design is a step up compared with the previous-gen Corvette, with aggressive styling that gives it a different kind of appeal.

“It lands with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 that puts out up to 474hp and 613Nm of torque when equipped with a performance exhaust, making it the most powerful Corvette ever built. The powertrain is mated to Chevy’s first eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox that enables ‘lightning-fast shifts and excellent power transfer.’ With this setup, the Corvette does 0-100kph in just 3.55sec.

“The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 just falls short of eight digits in terms of price, retailing for P9,915,888. We have more photos and details of this car up already—you can check that other story out for more.”

“Blimey, we’re jealous of Americans right now. Honda (well, Acura) is bringing back the Integra, and this is what it’ll look like.

“Technically speaking, what you see above is the Acura Integra Prototype, but we doubt it'll change too much before it lands in dealerships next year. Acura has announced that it’ll be priced around the $30,000 (P1.5 million) mark. Looks fantastic as a five-door coupe, doesn’t it?

“There’ll definitely be a six-speed manual gearbox, too, and a “high-output” 1.5-liter turbocharged VTEC engine. That’ll make it the first-ever factory-turbo Integra.

“The Indy Yellow Pearl paint on this prototype is borrowed from the NSX and pays tribute to the Phoenix Yellow Type Rs of the early 2000s. There are also 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, and those ‘Chicane’ daytime running lights.”

“What does it take to be a strong contender in the local pickup segment? Judging by what the top-performing trucks have to offer, the criteria includes decent styling and a bunch of extra features to go along with a very potent engine.

“The new Maxus T60 Max (or LDV T60 Max for the Aussies) ticks all those boxes. The face-lifted pickup just debuted Down Under, and it feels like a huge step up from the model we currently have here in our market. It actually looks like it’s worth a shot.

“The new T60 Max adopts a more uniform Maxus design, sporting a front end that’s similar to that of the D60. It has a much larger grille and new vertical headlamps up front. There are aggressive-looking swept-back LED DRLs that add style to the front end as well.

“The T60 Max also comes with a boatload of new tech. Here, you get a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity, six-way power-adjustable leather seats, and automatic climate control.

“Now, what makes this a really interesting model is the unit it has under its hood. The T60 Max packs a 2.0-liter bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 215hp and 500Nm of torque. Apart from the fact that it’s significantly punchier than the engines on local T60 units, it’s also more powerful than any other powertrain available in the local midsize pickup segment.”

“It’s been a while since the Nissan Sentra was replaced by the Sylphy here in our market. If you’ve been missing the sedan after all these years, well, here’s something that might have you missing it a bit extra today: the Sentra Midnight Edition Package.

“This is a new pack available specifically for the top-spec Sentra SR. It features a black V-motion grille, black exterior badges, and black 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. The car also gets a rear spoiler and a rear diffuser for improved aero. The model pictured here also sports a two-tone finish with a gray body and a black top.

“Now, the changes are merely aesthetic, but they make for a very stealthy and stylish look. Besides, in this regard, it’s night and day (no pun intended) compared with the Sylphy we currently have—the Sentra’s just much, much better.

“The new Midnight Edition Package arrives alongside a few updates across the Sentra range as well. Most notable are the new Nissan Safety Shield 360 features that now come as standard. This includes tech like blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure alert, rear-cross traffic alert.

“A new All-Weather Package is now also available on the mid-level Sentra SV. This adds dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a remote engine start function to the sedan.”

“The Thar isn’t the only Jeep-like vehicle that Mahindra has ever created. Prior to this, the carmaker also revealed a Wrangler-esque vehicle—the Roxor—that was bound for the US market.

“Sales of the vehicle were eventually ruled out due to violation of the Jeep Wrangler’s “trade dress,” though, so Mahindra’s off-roader never really got to see the light of day. Until now.

“Mahindra has apparently been working on a new look for the Roxor ever since the big commotion, and we now get to see it in all its glory. It’s still got that retro design going for it, but at least now it doesn’t look like a blatant ripoff of a vintage Jeep.

“The original shape is still there, but the front fascia has been given a complete makeover. The round headlights have been repositioned, and Mahindra reduced the grille significantly. It’s been cut off from the bumper as well, leaving a huge gap up front and giving it a somewhat quirky look.

“We don’t have the actual before-and-after photos to show you, so you can check out the image shared in this article by Jalopnik instead.”

“Anyone in the market for a new workhorse? Hyundai Asia Resources (HARI) has just released the updated Grand Starex Cargo—you might want to check it out.

“You won’t see any aesthetic changes here, as it still gets that familiar front fascia, the dual sliding doors, and the rear barn doors to go along with steel wheels. It also gets panels instead of windows out back.

“Not much to talk about the interior, either—two seats up front and a ton of cargo space behind them, and that’s about it. The significant change here is that the van is now longer, which Hyundai says translates to a 1,224kg payload capacity.

“The Grand Starex Cargo comes with a 2.5-liter turbodiesel engine that sends power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. The vehicle packs basic safety features including an antilock braking system (ABS) and dual front airbags. It can be also be spec’d with a partition panel to separate the front cabin from the rear—this serves as an added safety feature for occupants.”

