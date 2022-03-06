This week in cars: Toyota Avanza tentative PH prices, all-new Ford Everest

PHOTO BY Toyota

“The last time we were here talking about the Toyota Avanza, we were only able to give you guys a few important details. Well, we’re back discussing the next-generation MPV again, and this time, we have more details.

“By more details, we mean prices. A source has just provided us with what we can only assume is the official price list for the all-new Avanza. Check it out below:

2022 Toyota Avanza tentative prices

Toyota Avanza 1.5 G AT – P1,039,000 Toyota Avanza 1.3 E AT – P984,000 Toyota Avanza 1.3 E MT – P928,000 Toyota Avanza 1.3 J MT – P813,000

“The prices check out with what Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has given us so far. There are only four variants as mentioned previously, as TMP is expected to discontinue the top-spec Veloz. Could this mean TMP might be freeing up space in the stable for, say, a new Avanza GR-S? Who knows.

“Photos are still scarce at the moment, but we’ve been told that inside, the Avanza will get new black-stitched seats. Speaking of seats, the second and third rows also come with a ‘Long Sofa Mode.’ We’re not sure how that works just yet.

“The details we mentioned in our last article also check out with the latest spec sheet from our source. Two engine options will be available: the 105hp, 137Nm 1.5-liter mill, and a 97hp, 122Nm 1.3-liter powertrain. Also, all variants except the base J get eight-inch infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Another ‘Gazoo Racing’ Toyota is entering the Philippine market. This time, it’s the Corolla Altis that’s being treated to aesthetics and suspension upgrades.

“A source has shared with us the official specs and prices of the Philippine-bound Toyota Corolla Altis GR-S, which will be replacing the Corolla Altis 1.6 V CVT. Look:

2022 Toyota Corolla Altis GR-S

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 V GR-S - P1,302,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 V GR-S (White Pearl) - P1,317,000

“Besides the GR-S unit mentioned above, our source adds that the hybrid version will receive the same Gazoo Racing treatment while possibly retaining its current price tag. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is also doing away with the base Corolla Altis E MT variant and replacing it with a new E CVT trim. No prices are available yet for these updated variants, though, but we’ll keep you guys posted in the near future.

“Anyway, back to the V GR-S. It comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that does 120hp and 153Nm paired to a CVT. Toyota has also equipped this unit with an upgraded GR-S suspension setup. In terms of aesthetics, the front and rear bumpers, lower grille, door moldings, 17-inch alloy wheels, and seats have all received the Gazoo Racing treatment.”

PHOTO BY Ford

“Out with all the wrapped-up previews and silhouette teasers—Ford has finally unveiled the all-new Everest.

“The next-generation model debuts with a very rugged, Ranger-like design. It ditches the old and typical headlights for C-shaped lamps flanking the wide new grille. Said grille can be had with an all-black finish or with chrome outlines, depending on the variant.

“The SUV also gets a major overhaul out back. In addition to the new stylish taillights, Ford has also added a massive panel that spans the width of the liftgate. The rear gives the Everest a very bold appearance.

“It’s a bit of a contrast inside the new Everest, though, as many customers reportedly want a ‘sanctuary’ when they step inside the vehicle. As a result, Ford has created a cabin inspired by modern homes, boasting premium materials, smooth finishes, and even ambient lighting to boot.

“It’s still as premium as ever, but Ford has also added some nifty bits to provide more utility for passengers. For example, the second-row seats now slide further forward to enable easier egress and ingress for third-row passengers. There’s also a wireless charger and under-floor storage space out back.

“Also, depending on the trim level, the Everest features an 8- or 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that’s paired with a 10.1- or 12-inch touchscreen display. The head units come with the latest Ford Sync 4A connectivity and can be linked with the FordPass mobile app.

“Before we move onto the safety features, let’s talk engines. Ford has confirmed that the next-gen Everest can be had with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 mill. It will also be available with a 2.0-liter single-turbo or bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine, as well as a 2.3-liter EcoBoost gasoline powertrain. Depending on the model and engine, the vehicles can be spec’d with a six-speed automatic or a 10-speed SelectShift automatic gearbox.”

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

“Frankly, it’s hard to believe the Mitsubishi Xpander has been around for almost five years. It seems like it was just yesterday when we were gearing up for a local launch, and now here we are writing about the refresh.

“The Xpander did nothing short of change the MPV landscape when it landed in the Philippines. With a well-rounded package that revolved mostly around practicality and seven seats, the model sold incredibly well. So, what has Mitsubishi done to keep its contender ahead of the pack?

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

“Mitsubishi Motors Philippines is offering the refreshed Xpander in three variants. The updated MPV starts with a P1.03 million price tag and tops out at P1.16 million. Check out the breakdown of the model’s official variants and prices below:

2022 Mitsubishi Xpander

Mitsubishi Xpander GLX 1.5 2WD MT – P1,030,000 Mitsubishi Xpander GLX 1.5G 2WD AT – P1,090,000 Mitsubishi Xpander GLS 1.5G 2WD AT – P1,160,000

“Note, however, that the vehicle is still only in its pre-selling phase with actual sales scheduled to begin in May 2022.”

PHOTO BY WM Motor Philippines

“Another Chinese carmaker has entered the fray: Weltmeister. But this time, we won’t be seeing an influx of affordable gasoline-powered crossovers from the People’s Republic—a bunch of new electric vehicles are what we can expect to come after this announcement.

“Weltmeister EVs will be will be distributed exclusively by WM Motor Philippines (WMPH) in our market. This marks the first time that the brand will be distributed outside of China.

“WMPH is set to open its first showroom at 7NEO in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig by the second quarter of the year. The company is aiming to launch the Weltmeister W5 in the same quarter.”

PHOTO BY Suzuki

“We know Suzuki Philippines (SPH) is set to launch the next-generation Celerio in our market. What we didn’t know was that it had another new hatchback lined up for a local launch: the refreshed Swift.

“The 2022 Suzuki Swift lands in our market with a fresh new grille. The horizontal chrome slats on the pre-facelift model have been replaced with a studded-net pattern to give the vehicle a more modern and sportier look.

“That’s about all of the aesthetic improvements here, though. You’ll find the other changes in the cabin, where the Swift now comes with a new eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

“No mechanical changes, either. The Swift will still be powered by a 1.2-liter in-line-four gasoline engine that generates 82hp and 113Nm of torque. For 2022, it can only be configured with a CVT.

“The lone Suzuki Swift GL CVT variant is priced at P844,000. It can be had with an Ablaze Red Pearl, a Speedy Blue Metallic, a Pure White Pearl, or a Mineral Gray Metallic finish.”

PHOTO BY Nissan

“Check it out. Yep, Nissan has finally gotten around to electrifying the Juke. Anyone else just assume it’d done that already?

“We jest, of course. This is a huge moment for Nissan, given the sheer popularity of small crossovers across the globe, and the Juke Hybrid is getting a seriously impressive little powertrain. That’s because it’s using Alliance tech borrowed from Renault, and said tech was actually first developed alongside engineers from the Formula 1 team. Nice.

“Renault calls the system E-Tech, although Nissan is keeping things simple with the Juke Hybrid name. In the Juke, the basics are thus: a 1.6-liter Nissan-supplied engine makes 93hp, while an electric motor adds an additional 48hp. So far, so standard. However, Renault then provides a smaller 15kW electric motor, a teeny 1.2kWh battery, and an innovative gearbox.

“You can read our full explanation of how all of that works together by clicking these blue words, but essentially, the gearbox is a four-speed clutchless dog-type unit. That would usually mean harsh shifts, but here, the smaller electric motor controls the flywheel speed to sync them while also kick-starting the combustion engine whenever it’s needed. The Juke Hybrid always starts in all-electric mode using the larger motor and the small amount of charge in the battery, and it can continue using electricity alone at speeds of up to 55kph.

“There’s regenerative braking to charge the battery (as well as a dedicated one-pedal mode), and the car’s brain maximizes EV driving at all times, although there’s also an EV mode that’ll use up your precious charge before bringing the engine in as a last resort.

“Nissan says the end result is a powertrain that’s 25% more powerful than the current Juke gasoline option, while also being 40% more efficient in urban driving and 20% more combined. Good numbers.”

PHOTO BY MG

“Here in our market, we have a bunch of MG’s budget-friendly offerings like the ZS and the 5. The brand’s lineup in Europe, however, is in stark contrast to that.

“MG is making a strong push for electric vehicles in that region. Take a quick visit to MG Motor Europe’s social media page and you’ll find that’s all the brand talks about there—electric, electric, electric.

“Now, the carmaker is set to add to its electrified offerings even further, as it has teased the launch of “something big” by the fourth quarter of this year. Just how big? MG says it’s “4,300mm in length” kind of big. Check out the quick preview below:

“Nothing too exciting about that 4,300mm length, though, because that just means this upcoming EV will actually be shorter than the locally available ZS. We do reckon ‘big’ will be in terms of the electric vehicle’s capabilities and performance, but unfortunately, we don’t have much info to go by just yet. All that MG has told us is that the car was ‘developed with the European consumer in mind.’”

