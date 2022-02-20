This week in cars: Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S in PH, next-gen Ford Everest reveal date

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

“According to a source, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has already launched the Corolla Cross GR-S. While the model isn’t listed on the company’s official website yet, a quick search on social media will show that a lot of dealers are now accepting orders. In fact, some customers have even bought units already as well.

“Like its GR-S stablemates, the Corolla Cross GR-S gets a myriad of Gazoo Racing aesthetic elements. There’s a new front bumper and grille with the GR-S look to go along with blacked-out side mirrors and antenna. It still sits on 18-inch alloys albeit now with GR-S badging. Inside, the Gazoo Racing logo has been stitched onto the headrest and floor mats. The push-to-start ignition button sports the GR logo as well.

“What sets this Corolla Cross apart from most of the GR-S models, though, is that it also boasts some performance and tech upgrades. The suspension has supposedly been tuned for a better ride, and a power liftgate with a kick sensor has been equipped out back.

“As for the engine, the Corolla Cross GR-S retains the 120hp hybrid setup that consists of a 1.8-liter gasoline engine paired with an electric motor. This is also still mated to a CVT. The new top-spec variant also comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense features. It stickers for P1,774,000 and can only be had with a two-tone Platinum White Pearl Mica with Attitude Black Mica finish.”

PHOTO BY Honda Cars Philippines

“There’s a good chance that when Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) launched the 11th-generation Civic a few months ago, some of you rushed to a nearby dealership only to find out that the bang-for-the-buck mid-level variant wasn’t available yet. Well, we have some good news for you guys.

“HCPI has announced that the 2022 Honda Civic 1.5 V Turbo CVT is finally available at all Honda dealerships nationwide. This is priced at P1,498,000. It can be had in Morning Mist Blue Metallic or Meteoroid Grey Metallic, two new colors for this all-new model.

“Like its stablemates, the V variant comes powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 176hp and 240Nm of torque. It also comes standard with Honda Sensing features including adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, and a collision mitigation braking system.

“Other amenities in the mid-spec Civic include a seven-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. This display delivers sound through an eight-speaker audio setup.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

“It’s been well over a year since the PlayStation 5 was launched, and the console is still nearly impossible to get a hold of via mainstream retailers. If you’re still on the hunt for yours, Sony has partnered with Toyota for a solution—albeit one that involves spending a small fortune to buy a car instead of throwing money at a scalper.

“In Spain, Toyota has released a special-edition version of the Yaris GR Sport hybrid hatchback called the GT7 Edition—yes, that’s ‘GT7’ as in Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is limited to just 100 units and is being sold to commemorate the release of the racing simulator on March 4.

“These units come with serialized interior badging, new 18-inch alloy wheels, as well as a personalized key fob and cover. Oh, and Sony is also throwing in a free PlayStation 5 console with an additional Dualsense controller with every purchase, along with a physical copy of Gran Turismo 7’s standard edition and a three-month PlayStation Plus subscription.

“As far as GT7-themed upgrades go, though, they’re hardly present. In fact, the only branding we see of the simulator in these images is the ‘GT7’ attached to the Toyota Yaris name on the license plate.”

PHOTO BY Ford

“Get your calendars ready, people: Ford has confirmed that the all-new Everest will be revealed on March 1.

“The official reveal will be streamed live via Ford Philippines’ Facebook page and YouTube channel at 3pm. During the event, Ford chief platform engineer Ian Foston and design director Max Wolff will take a deep dive into the next-generation midsize SUV and discuss its design and performance.

“We already got a good glimpse of the all-new model—albeit wrapped in camo—when Ford released its first official photos a while back. Come next month, we’ll finally be able to see the vehicle without all the covers.”

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

“Late last month, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) announced that it would soon be introducing the 2022 RAV4 hybrid in the local market. Well, it appears the manufacturer has decided not to make a spectacle of the vehicle’s arrival, as the compact SUV has surfaced on the brand’s website without a launch.

“The local Toyota RAV4 lineup will be comprised of just two variants, both running on a hybrid setup featuring a 2.5-liter gasoline engine capable of 176hp and 221Nm of torque and an electric motor with 118hp. The total system output is 215hp, and all units come equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

“You’ll have to add an additional P15,000 to the prices above if you want your unit with a White Pearl Crystal Shine exterior, by the way. The other available colors are Silver Metallic, Grayish Blue, Red Mica, Gray Metallic, and Super White II.

“Oh, and as previously reported, units that run strictly on gasoline appear to have been phased out of the market and are no longer listed on the TMP website.”

PHOTO BY Mazda

“Fresh off the launch of the new Mazda CX-9 last month, Mazda Philippines is now updating its lineup with yet another new model: the updated MX-5.

“For 2022, the Miata retains its 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G gasoline engine that generates 181hp at 7,000rpm and 205Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This powertrain is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox with Sport mode or a six-speed manual. The roadster also still comes with i-Activsense safety tech which includes adaptive LED headlamps, smart city brake support, and lane-departure warning.

“The biggest mechanical change to the new model is the addition of Kinematic Posture Control (KPC). This tech unique to the MX-5 optimizes the car’s driving capabilities by applying a slight braking force on the inner rear wheel under high G-force cornering. It then suppresses body roll and stabilizes the posture of both driver and passenger.

“Mazda Philippines is also adding soft-top versions of the MX-5 Club Edition, a first since the variant’s introduction in 2018. These new additions will come fitted with signature Recaro sport bucket seats, lightweight 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and Bilstein sports dampers.

“The 2022 MX-5 can now also be spec’d with Terracotta Nappa leather seats as well as a new Platinum Quartz Metallic finish.”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

“The DMC DeLorean looks set to be reborn as an all-electric sports car, with an updated version of the Back to the Future hero to be unveiled later this year. Film quotes at the ready.

“A tweet from the firm that owns the rights to the DeLorean brand—the Texas-based DeLorean Motor Company—seems to confirm that a luxury-orientated, gullwing-doored EV is on the horizon…

“The same video was also embedded in an Italdesign birthday tweet, suggesting that the design house founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro is involved in the project. This is very good news. Giugiaro, of course, penned the original DMC’s now-iconic stainless steel body.

“You’ll know John DeLorean’s story by now, but the DeLorean Motor Company was founded by Brit Stephen Wynne in 1995 and has since offered repairs and rebuilds of original DMCs. It has made multiple attempts to bring the car back, with news of replicas being built in 2016 and even a 200hp EV conversion all the way back in 2011. Let’s hope this time all the stars align.”

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

“Alongside the launch of the 2022 MX-5, Mazda Philippines also marked the 25th anniversary of Miata Club Philippines (MCP). In celebration of the milestone, Mazda Philippines president Steven Tan announced that an MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition will be available in our market.

“This special-edition Miata is exclusive to the Philippines. It is finished in Platinum Quartz Metallic with a red stripe on the hood. It can only be had with a Navy Blue soft top. It sits on 17-inch alloy wheels.

“It is powered by the MX-5’s standard 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G gasoline engine that churns out 181hp and 205Nm of torque. This special-edition version can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Like all 2022 MX-5 models, this will also be equipped with Mazda’s new Kinmatic Posture Control (KCP) technology.

“The Mazda MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition is priced at P2,250,000 for the manual variant and P2,300,000 for the automatic. Mazda Philippines has confirmed that MCP members will have priority reservations until February 28, 2022. Beyond that, the car will be available to the public.”

