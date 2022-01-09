This week in cars: Toyota Raize PH prices, specs; five-door Jimny

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Those of you looking for a starter car might be in luck this year, as Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is set to make a splash in the local market with the introduction of the Raize.

“We’ve just managed to get the variants and prices of the upcoming subcompact SUV, and budget-conscious buyers should find this news pretty appealing. Locally, the Raize will start at P746,000 and will be available in five variants.

“Late last year, we learned that TMP would be launching the Raize here in the Philippines, possibly in January. There’s been no official word, however, regarding a final release window.

2022 Toyota Raize

Toyota Raize 1.2 E MT – P746,000 Toyota Raize 1.2 E CVT – P816,000 Toyota Raize 1.2 G CVT – P906,000 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT – P1,031,000 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT (White Pearl) – P1,036,000

“The base variant will pack a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, while the top-of-the-line offering gets a 1.0-liter turbo mated to a continuously variable transmission. There’s no indication that we will be getting the hybrid version available in other markets, though.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

“More details regarding the local introduction of the Toyota Raize have surfaced. Now, we get a proper look at what Philippine-spec units will feature.

“As we mentioned in an earlier story, the Raize will be available with two engine options. Units equipped with the 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine will be capable of 97hp at 6,000rpm and 140Nm of torque between 2,400-4,000rpm. This powertrain will come paired exclusively with a continuously variable transmission.

“Lower-end units packing the 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine, meanwhile, will do up to 87hp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,500rpm. You can pair this with either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

“All Raize units run on ventilated disc and drum brakes at the front and rear, respectively, and ride on a MacPherson strut and torsion beam suspension setup.

“The G variant is a clear step up from E units when it comes to features and convenience. G units get a digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch TFT screen, a rear camera with guide lines, automatic A/C, LED daytime running lights a six-speaker sound system, as well as a push-to-start ignition. Only the top-spec turbocharged unit, however, gets seven airbags, larger 17-inch wheels, and a nine-inch infotainment screen.

“E units, meanwhile, settle for more fabric instead of leather, a manual A/C, and a smaller eight-inch infotainment screen paired with four speakers. We’re happy to report, though, that the entire lineup gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.”

PHOTO BY nats_castomize_arita on Instagram

“The Suzuki Jimny is one hell of a car—so much so that we made it our Car of the Year for 2019. Its main draw is how it manages to squeeze in incredible off-road capability into such a tiny package.

“Thing is, that minuscule form factor comes with its own set of complications. The biggest one? Well, it’s a tight fit for many people, and getting in and out of the mini SUV can be a chore if you’re looking to utilize the rear seats.

“Rumor has it Suzuki is already coming up with a new version to address this issue. It seems, however, that some students from the Nihon Automobile College—a vocational school in Japan—are already a step ahead of the brand. Look:





“Yes, that is an extended version of the Suzuki Jimny with five doors instead of just three. The school will be displaying a unit during this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS), and we’re excited to see how the final product turns out.

“Considering the 2022 TAS starts on January 14, the builders have a little over a week left to finish the five-door Jimny. This is hardly a rushed project, though, as images of the work these guys are doing have been up online as far back as August 2021.”

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

“Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) seems to like the color black. Over the past two months, it has launched the Xpander Black Series and the blacked-out Strada Athlete. Now, it’s starting off 2022 on a similar note by introducing the new Montero Sport Black Series.

“Similar to other Black Series models from Mitsubishi, this Montero Sport features blacked-out exterior elements including the grille, headlamp extensions, and front and rear bumper garnishes. A black roof with a roof rail and spoiler is mounted up top, while 18-inch alloy wheels can be found underneath.

“As expected, Mitsubishi has made no mechanical changes here. The Montero Sport Black Series retains the standard model’s 2.4-liter turbodiesel. Based on the existing top-of-the-line variant, this vehicle comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission along with a host of safety features including a forward-collision mitigation system and adaptive cruise control.

“The Mitsubishi Montero Sport Black Series is priced at P1,981,000. It can be had with a Jet Black Mica or a White Diamond finish, with the latter costing an additional P15,000.”

PHOTO BY Ford

“The buying power of the Chinese market just can’t be denied. Need proof? Even the Mustang—a shining beacon of American motoring in its purest form—is now made in the People’s Republic.

“Ford has announced that the first batch of Chinese-built Mustang Mach-Es is being delivered to clients. Pictured here is one of the new owners of the EV, Jin Zhang, who says he’ll be using the ride as a family car.

“Pre-orders in China for Ford’s electric muscle car opened in April 2021. Over there, the vehicle starts at 265,000 Chinese yuan (around P2.1 million). There’s also an extended-range version capable of running up to 600km going for 309,900 yuan (P2.48 million). And the cost climbs all the way up to 379,900 yuan (just over P3 million) if you opt for the top-of-the-line GT First Edition.

“The Mustang Mach-E is currently spearheading the efforts of Ford’s new Chinese battery electric vehicle (BEV) division to break through into the market. The model is now available at any of the American brand’s 25 dedicated BEV dealerships in the country.”

PHOTO BY Lexus

“Been waiting around for the all-new Lexus NX to hit the market? Here’s some good news for you: The next-generation crossover is finally available locally.

“While Lexus Philippines has yet to arrange a formal product launch as of this writing, customers can place their orders as early as now. The company didn’t give out any specific details yet, either, but it was kind enough to provide us with the full price list.

“It appears only the 350 variants—both gasoline and hybrid —will be available here, and prices range from P3,338,000 to P4,548,000. You can see the full list below.

2022 Lexus NX

Lexus NX350 F Sport – P4,548,000 Lexus NX350h Premier – P4,488,000 Lexus NX350h – P3,338,000

“We’ll have to wait until later this month before we get more details from Lexus Philippines. That being said, we at least have an idea about what this all-new NX brings to the table.

“We know that the NX350h can be spec’d with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine complemented by two electric motors powering the AWD system. Meanwhile, the petrol-powered NX350 F Sport gets a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine. The plug-in hybrid powertrain won’t be available, though, since that one comes with the NX450h+ variant.”

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

“Local SUV buyers in the market for something relatively more upscale than the standard midsize model will be pleased to know that Mazda Philippines has finally brought in the new CX-9. What’s more, the company is expanding its local lineup with the addition of a new Black Edition variant.

“Mazda has prepped its midsize SUV offering for the new year with a host of upgrades and new features. But first, let’s talk pricing. Check them out below:

2022 Mazda CX-9

Mazda CX-9 Touring – P2,490,000 Mazda CX-9 Black Edition – P2,790,000 Mazda CX-9 AWD Exclusive – P2,990,000

“Now, on to what’s new. The vehicle now comes equipped with a new 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as a wireless charging pad for your smartphone. Those of you looking for a more engaging drive will appreciate the newly added paddle shifters, and an auto-hold function is now available to complement the electronic parking brake. G-Vectoring Plus now comes standard, too.

“The good news is that all of the above-mentioned changes are included across the entire Philippine CX-9 lineup—from base Touring units to the top-spec AWD Exclusive variant.

“Speaking of variants, let’s get to the CX-9 Black Edition. Mazda has given its midsize SUV a stealthier demeanor courtesy of new 20-inch black alloy wheels and blacked-out side mirrors. Inside, you’ll find burgundy leather seats and red contrast stitching on the leather steering wheel.

“No changes to the CX-9’s mechanicals for 2022, though. All units run on a 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G turbocharged engine capable of 228hp and 420Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.”

PHOTO BY Jaguar Land Rover

“There’s a new Range Rover SV coming from JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations this year, and the list of exquisite, luxurious, I-didn’t-know-that-was-a-word-but-it-sounds-fancy options is really quite long.

“In fact, the SVO department believes there are 1.6 million different combinations of premium things to be had, so there should be no chance of identical-car embarrassment when you inevitably encounter a fellow owner at the local golf club.

“A pair of design themes—SV Serenity and SV Intrepid—underpin SVO’s offering, and both can be applied independently or in conjunction with each other inside and out. To cut a long story short, the former is focused on luxury while the latter brings ‘stealthier’ styling cues. Judge for yourself by checking out the photos here.

“An exclusive new front bumper with a five-bar, metal-plated grille sets the car apart from the standard model, and there are 14 additional exterior colors to choose from. Alternatively, SV runs a Bespoke Match to Sample paint service, so the possibilities are pretty much endless.

“Inside, ceramic controls and surfaces feature for the first time, adorning the gearshifter as well as the Terrain Response and volume controls. These are produced at 1,500 degrees Celsius before being diamond-polished or sandblasted to achieve a gloss or satin finish. It isn’t the work of a moment, either, as this alone takes around 10 weeks. Yikes.

“Meanwhile, the wood veneer can be spec’d with a hand-laid mosaic pattern throughout, and in another first, eco-conscious buyers can choose a sustainable leather that results in just a quarter of the CO2 in its production process.”

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

“Here comes the newest challenger to Ford F-150 Lightning: the Chevrolet Silverado EV. After months of teasing, the American carmaker has now given us our first real look at its all-electric truck.

“Chevy appears to have taken a similar approach to the design as Ford—it gave the standard Silverado more futuristic styling, with fewer air intakes, a much smaller grille, and a massive light bar up front. A few tweaks can be found here and there, but for the most part, the truck retains its Silverado-like look.

“Initially, two Silverado EV trim levels will be available: the RST and the more utilitarian WT (Work Truck). Chevy says the Trail Boss (the white model pictured above), as well as other new variants, will be unveiled after production ramps up at General Motors’ Factory Zero plant.

“The flagship RST First Edition boasts advanced features like four-wheel steering, automatic adaptive air suspension, an advanced Multi-Flex tailgate with power release, and trailering-capable Super Cruise with hands-free driving on compatible roads. It also gets a 17-inch infotainment system with an 11-inch reconfigurable instrument display and a multi-color driver head-up display. No power outputs for the RST variant have been provided yet as of this writing.

“Figures for the fleet-oriented WT, however, are now available. Chevy says this workhorse variant will have 510hp and 833Nm of torque, 3,600kg towing capacity, and 540kg payload capacity. A fleet model with up to 9,000kg max trailering will be introduced in the future.”

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

“The good news is, it looks like a car. Mercedes’ new ultra-range electric Vision EQXX concept car doesn’t look like an SUV. And better yet, it doesn’t look like some science project.

“You can imagine something not altogether different from an actual production car, which is Mercedes’ intention. Calling it a concept is colossally underselling it. It’s not just a styling exercise. It’s packed to the gills with radical new engineering, but all of it with an eye to genuine feasibility.

“The aim here is to get a nice round 1,000km (625 miles) of range. Now the obvious answer to that would be a mahooosive battery. With today’s tech, that’d mean a vast underfloor box, which could only fit under an SUV. The weight and drag would spiral upward, and so would the price. Efficiency would plummet.

“The EQXX’s approach is the opposite: low weight, low drag, sky-high efficiency. More range from a smallish battery. Every part and system has been given the beady eye, looking for savings in weight, aerodynamic drag, friction, heat, and electrical resistance. Right down to the very soldering between electronic components. Honestly.

“So the EQXX should do about 9.5km per kWh. Which isn’t far off double the efficiency of your normal EV this size and performance.

“It weighs about 1,750kg. That’s less than a VW ID.3 with the 428km battery option. The rear-drive motor gives 204hp. Mercedes is giving no performance figures yet, but that power and weight in the RWD EQXX will mean a warm-hatch step-off. And with low drag, the high-speed acceleration won’t be blunted like it often is in EVs.

“Project head Klaus Millerferli tells me the efficiency won’t remain just a claim or simulation, although a stupendous amount of computer simulation has gone into the EQXX’s engineering. Early next year, he’ll be doing a long-distance demo drive to prove it. This is a real working car.”

