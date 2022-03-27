This week in cars: Honda HR-V PH arrival, next-gen Fords in Thailand

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

“It’s been more than a year since we first laid eyes on the next-generation Honda HR-V, and we understand if you’ve grown impatient waiting for this new model to arrive. Good news for you, though, as Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has just confirmed this subcompact crossover for our market.

“HCPI has announced that the all-new HR-V will be arriving on April 19, 2022. Mark your calendars, people. You can check out the official announcement below:

“According to HCPI’s website, there will be two engine options available: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine for the base S variant and a 1.5-liter turbopetrol mill for the top-spec V trim. Unfortunately, this also means that we still won’t be getting the hybrid HR-V in our market.

“The carmaker has also confirmed that the all-new HR-V will come equipped with Honda Sensing safety tech, which includes collision-mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane-keep assist, and a road departure mitigation system with lane-departure warning. No word if this will be standard across the range, as with the Civic.

“What we do have an idea of the prices: HCPI says the prices for the V Turbo CVT and the S CVT variants will range from P1,300,000 to P1,600,000. Color options for the model are namely: Ignite Red Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and the V-exclusive Premium Opal White Silver. Buyers will have to shell out an extra P20,000 for the latter two colors.”

PHOTO BY Ford

“Well, we finally have some idea what the local market will get when Ford Philippines finally brings in the all-new Everest.

“The next-generation midsize SUV has just made its debut at the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show, and the carmaker has finally given fans some specs to go along with the visuals.

“In Thailand, the 2022 Ford Everest will come available with two engine options. The first is a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine capable of 207hp at 3,750rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1,750-2,000rpm. The second choice is a 2.0-liter turbodiesel capable of 168hp at 3,500rpm and 405Nm between 1,750-2,000rpm. The former gets paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, while the latter has shifting handled by a six-speed automatic.

“Two variants make an appearance on Ford’s official Thailand website. There’s the Titanium+ 4x4, which gets the bi-turbo mill, and the Sport 4x2 which comes with the single-turbo option. Sadly, it doesn’t appear the V6 option has made its way to the market, which might be an indication that it won’t be available here either. If you want that one, you’re going to have to head to Australia.”

PHOTO BY Ford

“It’s not just the next-gen Everest that’s been added to Ford’s Thailand lineup—the carmaker has also launched the all-new Ranger Raptor at the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show.

“The new Ranger Raptor first made its global debut a month back. It boasted next-gen Ford styling with a Ranger-esque grille, and it packed a pretty mean punch to boot. Thanks to its brand-new gasoline twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, a healthy 392hp and 583Nm was the result, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

“Ford initially said the 2.0-liter bi-turbocharged diesel engine would still be made available in other markets, which raised doubts on whether or not our region would get the new powertrain. Well, the good news is that Thailand’s Ranger Raptor packs that same V6, so there’s a chance we could be seeing the new engine when the performance truck lands in our market.

“Other improvements to the new Raptor include the 12-inch vertical touchscreen with Ford Sync 4A voice control, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Like the regular Ranger, the Raptor has a 360-degree-view monitor as well.”

PHOTO BY Ford

“It looks like we’re getting closer and closer to a local Ford Ranger launch. The next-generation pickup has just been launched at the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show, which indicates it might be headed to the Philippines next.

“The all-new Ford Ranger lands in Thailand with its new macho look. C-shaped headlights flank the large new grille up front, while stylish taillights and a more sculpted tailgate make up the rear end. We won’t go into detail about the design anymore because we’ve done that before, so if you simply want to see what’s changed with the all-new model, read our style review here. Instead, let’s talk more about the engine and the tech.

“The all-new Ranger can be had in the Thai market with either a 2.0-liter turbodiesel that generates 168hp and 405Nm of torque, or a 2.0-liter bi-turbocharged diesel mill capable of 207hp and 500Nm. The former is mated to a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, while the latter gets a 10-speed automatic.

“The new pickup’s new tech arsenal is headlined by the new 10.1-inch infotainment system (upgradable to 12 inches) with Ford Sync 4A connectivity and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 360-degree-view monitor with an off-road display, a wireless charging pad, and a fully digital instrument cluster are also available.”

PHOTO BY ASEAN NCAP

“Expensive cars aren’t necessarily safe, and safe cars don’t necessarily need to come with premium price tags. Mass-market darling Toyota is good proof of this, as its offerings have consistently walked away from New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia (ASEAN NCAP) crash tests with flying colors.

“The latest Toyota to impress ASEAN NCAP safety-wise is the all-new Avanza. Known as the Veloz in other markets, the MPV received 34.88 points for adult occupant safety, 17.17 points for child occupants, 16.03 points for safety assist, and 11.92 points for motorcyclist safety. Total score: 79.99 points—good enough for five stars.



“Units tested by the ASEAN NCAP were sourced from Indonesia. Standard safety equipment include anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and seatbelt reminders. Notable optional safety features include autonomous emergency braking and a lane departure warning system.

“In a statement, ASEAN NCAP secretary-general Dr. Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim said that, considering the popularity of the segment in Southeast Asia, it’s important MPVs are able to perform well during testing.”

PHOTO BY Isuzu

“The latest version of the Isuzu D-Max is easily the most energetic the model has ever looked. With sharper styling cues thrown in the match the rugged no-nonsense aesthetic the pickup is known for, it’s easy to see why.

“There’s always room for more sportiness, though, and Isuzu is delivering exactly that with its new X-Series D-Max offerings. Showcased at the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), these trucks are hoping to draw in buyers who find the stock version of the model a tad bit too tame.

“Two X-Series D-Max options are being made available in Thailand. The first is the Isuzu D-Max X-Series Hi-Lander. This take leans more towards giving the vehicle a more durable look, courtesy of macho new bumpers, new sports bars out back, a different grille design featuring some popping red accents, and rugged new wheels. You’ll also find some subtle racing stripes running across the length of the truck.

“Option two is called the X-Series Speed. Upgrades here are geared more towards individuals with, as the name implies, as sportier taste. The standard bumpers have been ditched in favor of more aggressive ones, and the wheels get a more eye-catching blacked-out aesthetic, too. Like the Hi-Lander, it also gets racing stripes and nice red accents on the grille. The interior also gets a fair bit of red, as well as X-Series embroidery on the seats.”

PHOTO BY MG

“Less than two weeks ago, MG Philippines introduced the HS compact crossover to the Philippine market. Technically, the model is new because it’s the first time it’s been offered to buyers around these parts. But on a regional scale? It looks like we missed out a bit.

“This is because the actual 2022 version of the HS was recently launched in Thailand featuring a drastic exterior redesign up front. Thai units get a much more premium-looking face that features a sharper headlight design, a larger grille, and a more modern overall appeal compared to what’s available in the Philippine market. The alteration gives this model a slightly more energetic vibe as well.

“Thankfully, outside of the mug, local units share mostly the same aesthetic with what was shown off at the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS)—everything from the vehicle’s rear end to its cabin design and trim applications.

“Under the hood, our neighbor’s HS gets two options. The first is a 1.5-liter DOHC turbocharged gasoline engine with 160hp and 250Nm of torque (down 7hp compared to what we have locally), and the second is a plug-in hybrid setup that utilizes the same mill paired with electric motors for a combined output of 280hp and 480Nm via a lithium-ion battery pack.

“Lastly, there’s more tech found inside the Thai crossover as well. Augmented reality (AR) is utilized in the crossover’s navigation system, and an emergency call system is engaged once the unit detects its airbags have been activated is part of this version’s more comprehensive safety package.”

PHOTO BY Ferrari

“It’s been a great month for Ferrari. It all began with the launch of the stupendously good 296 GTB and was followed by the F1 team’s 1-2 finish at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. So time to build on the feel-good factor, or simply cash in on it?

“That, of course, depends on your perspective. The car you see above (hastily Photoshopped from its original, shadowy form for your convenience) is your first official look at the Ferrari Purosangue SUV.

“Yep, a Ferrari SUV. Perhaps the most divisive car the Italian company has made in a generation. The car the late FCA boss Sergio Marchionne famously dismissed by saying ‘you’d have to shoot me first,’ before relenting.

“The world has largely moved on from the ‘should they, shouldn’t they?’ arguments for such a car, especially now that we have the Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Aston Martin DBX in our midst.

“Let’s keep that debate on the shelf, and focus on the facts. Which are these: It’s coming later this year, and it will look like that. Er, that’s about it.”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

“Yes, we know that we first saw this eleventh-generation Honda Civic hatch in June last year, and we also know that it has been on sale for quite a while already. However, what you’re looking at here is the hybrid-only Euro version.

“Honda says that the launch of this Civic e:HEV completes the electrification of its European line-up. Under the rather sleek skin there’s a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine that’s connected to two electric motors and a new, more compact battery pack. The result is 181hp and 315Nm of torque, with Honda also targeting CO2 emissions of less than 110g/km. Sounds promising.

“The wheelbase is 35mm longer than the previous generation Civic, so space inside shouldn’t be impacted by the hybridization. Up front you get a 9.0-inch central touchscreen and digital dials in top-spec versions, plus that rather lovely honeycomb all-in-one air vent.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Man, we really hope this is the last one. Toyota has dropped another teaser for the upcoming GR Corolla hatch and…it’s really more of the same, if we’re being honest. But hey, at least now we get to see more of it on video. Well, sort of.

“You see, our latest look at the hot hatch comes courtesy of a car ad for the Toyota GR Supra and all-new 86. The Japanese carmaker shows off the rear of the GR Corolla towards the end of the clip—though it’s a very brief appearance draped in shadows. Watch:

“Hey, we told you it wasn’t much, didn’t we? We suppose you could say the taillights look neat if you’re really trying to be glass-half-full about this. If it’s any consolation, you are treated to some incredible visuals of the other two vehicles sliding around in the snow and shredding tires inside an abandoned mall.”

