This week in cars: Mitsubishi Ralliart models, Nissan Patrol PH arrival

“Been waiting for the revival of Ralliart? Many of us are. Well, Mitsubishi has now marked the official comeback of its motorsports division with the launch of two new models: the Strada Ralliart and Montero Sport Ralliart.

“What kind of special twist did Mitsubishi add to its two most popular models, you might ask? Decals. And exterior accessories. With new colorways. It’s an appearance pack, and that’s all there is to it. If you’re getting Toyota GR-S vibes from this, you’re not alone.

“The Strada Ralliart is a low-riding pickup equipped with a front-bumper garnish and a red-accent bed liner adorned with the Ralliart logo. Red and black stickers also further accentuate the exterior. It can be had with a Jet Black Mica finish or a two-tone Solid White body finish with a black roof. The latter adds black side mirrors, door handles, gate handle, and rear bumper. It’s available in both single- and double-cab forms.

“Looking at the Montero Sport Ralliart, it sports the same design elements as its Ralliart sibling. Red and black side decals, red mud flaps, and front and rear under garnishes with Ralliart logos make up the exterior. It can also be had with a Jet Black Mica exterior, while its two-tone finish is a White Diamond body with a black roof. The two-tone option adds blacked-out elements including the wheel-arch moldings, roof rails, sharkfin antenna, and tailgate spoiler.”

“The current Nissan Patrol in our market has been around for a very long time. And while it’s still a capable SUV, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t a little excited to learn that it’s finally on its way out.

“Yes, that’s right: The Patrol Royale’s long-overdue replacement is on its way to our shores. Nissan Philippines (NPI) has just given us confirmation through the official teaser on its website.

“This model’s been out in the open for a few years now. In fact, Top Gear Philippines’ assistant managing editor was already able to spend time with the updated Patrol in the UAE a while back—you can read more of his first impressions here.

“As to what kind of Patrol we’ll be getting here is still a mystery, but at least we know what to expect: The new look, the fresh interior, the added Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, and of course, the punchy engines. We just don’t know if we’ll be getting the 275hp, 394Nm 4.0-liter V6 or the 400hp, 560Nm 5.6-liter V8. The badge on one of the teaser images above suggests that it’s going to be the latter. Who knows, maybe we’ll be getting both?

“We’ve also no idea when the actual launch of the new Patrol will be, but we wouldn’t be surprised if NPI decides to squeeze it in this month to serve as an exclamation point to what has been a very busy year for the company.”

“Squarer, more brutish, and sporting an aesthetic very similar to more contemporary Ford trucks like the Maverick, it isn’t hard to imagine how the all-new Ranger’s design might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

“Regardless of whether you dig it or not, though, you can’t deny it does indeed look more rugged than the previous generation—even more so, apparently, when you dress it up in Ford accessories.

“The American car manufacturer’s official Australian website has revealed its next-generation pickup wrapped in yet-to-be-released accessories developed in partnership with third-party suppliers including ARB. First impressions? So far, so good.

“A full list of upgrades isn’t provided, but we do get a proper look at parts like bullbars, underguards, snorkels, bumper-mounted lighting units, and a roof rack. Ford is also teasing a roof-mounted tent and pull-out storage compartments for the rear. It appears accessories will be spread out across three lines, too: Off-road, Touring, and Camping.

“Before you get all excited and start setting aside money to buy parts for a car that’s yet to be released, Ford says the final appearance of these products may differ from what’s been teased here. That, and availability will vary depending on your market.”

“We’re nearly in December already, but we’ve yet to hear anything from Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP) regarding the arrival of the all-new Subaru BRZ, which is supposedly set to happen by Q4 of 2021. There’s reason to believe, though, that the launch will be happening sooner rather than later.

“That’s because the second-gen BRZ is already posted on Subaru’s Philippine website along with the variants and corresponding prices. The all-new model will be available in manual and automatic at launch. The BRZ 2.4 MT will sticker for P2.399 million, while the BRZ 2.4 AT EyeSight for P2.499 million.

“MIP has yet to announce anything yet as of this writing, but the listing basically confirms we’ll be getting a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that churns out 228hp and 249Nm of torque, and is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

“If you want to be notified when exactly the all-new BRZ will be launched, you can subscribe via the official teaser page. Once we receive more details, we’ll keep you posted.”

“After a few teasers, Chery Philippines has now launched the new Tiggo 2 Pro. If you’re in the market for a budget crossover, you might want to check this one out.

“The Tiggo 2 Pro is essentially the same vehicle as the Tiggo 2. It stands 4,200mm long, 1,760mm wide, and 1,570mm tall. It’s powered by a similar 1.5-liter gasoline engine, but its peak output is slightly higher at 108hp and 140Nm of torque (versus 106hp and 135Nm). The engine here is also mated to a continuously variable transmission, whereas the standard Tiggo 2 has a four-speed automatic.

“More differences can be seen outside, where the Tiggo 2 Pro gets a new-look grille and headlights as well as 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels. The vehicle’s front fascia looks similar to that of the Tiggo 7 Pro. Inside, the instrument panel, the steering wheel-mounted controls, and the nine-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay are all new. The center console and the interior trim have also received minor tweaks.

“The crossover comes with a host of extra features, too, including a smart keyless entry system with a push-to-start ignition and remote engine start function; an electronic parking brake; cruise control; and a reversing camera with rear parking sensors.

“The 2022 Chery Tiggo 2 Pro is now available for an introductory price of P818,000. It comes with a 10-year engine warranty and a five-year general vehicle warranty, as well as free roadside assistance and preventive maintenance service for the first three years.”

“It’s one small Suzuki hatchback after the other. Following the launch of the all-new Celerio in India last month, the Japanese carmaker has now unveiled the ninth-generation Alto in its home market. This was confirmed in a report by PaulTan.org.

“The all-new Alto debuts in Japan with a fresh face and a more balanced look than before. Suzuki has taken out the small vents on the left side of the old model and replaced it with a horizontal opening underneath the badge complemented by a chrome strip above. The headlamps and the grille now have a more rounded look as well.

“The vehicle still has its boxy shape, though—in fact, it even looks boxier than ever. The reduced wheel arches make the side look flatter despite the addition of plastic humps on the doors. The rear looks less quirky, too, with the taillights now placed on the edges of the liftgate, not on the rear bumper.

“Inside, the Alto also gets a major redesign. The variant pictured here boasts some nice blue accents inside the cabin, specifically on the dash and the side panels.

“PaulTan.org says that Suzuki has shared nothing about the powertrain yet, but we’re expecting it to be powered by a 660cc three-cylinder gasoline mill given its kei-car classification. Another thing we know about it is that it will have a mild-hybrid system comprised of an integrated starter generator and a small lithium-ion battery. The hatchback will also be equipped with Suzuki’ Safety Support technologies, including autonomous emergency braking, high-beam assist, and lane-departure warning.”

“We haven’t really heard much about the Kia Carens since it was discontinued a few years back. It’s not really something a lot of people talk about, so we wouldn’t be surprised if some of don’t remember the nameplate.

“The Carens is Kia’s old compact people-hauler that, for a time, was also sold here in the Philippines. Some of you might still see one on the road every once in a while. We’re refreshing everybody’s memory of it because we’ve just learned that the model is making a comeback in India later this month.

“Kia India has just made the announcement via a one-minute teaser. It’s vague, but at least the carmaker confirmed that it’s an all-new Carens on the way. Look:

“Based on what we’ve been shown, it looks like the new model will be styled as aggressively as the Kias of today. It’ll get a pair of snazzy headlights up front matched with equally striking taillights out back. Just look at that light signature.

“Unsurprisingly, we don’t get any specs or figures, either. In an article by PaulTan.org, however, Kia India managing director and CEO Tae-Jin Park confirmed that the Carens will be returning as a three-row SUV.

“‘We are really excited to bring our fourth product for the Indian market,” said Park. “Kia wants to offer a premium and comfortable family RV that has a three-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India’s urban lifestyle and road conditions.’

“Several reports also say that the new Carens is expected to share the same setup under the hood as its cousin, the Hyundai Alcazar. If this holds true, then the Carens will get a 157hp 2.0-liter petrol engine and a 113hp 1.5-liter diesel mill as options, both of which can be had with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.”

“The GR Yaris burst onto the scene in 2020 and proceeded to cement itself as one of the most exciting cars to come out of Toyota over the past several years. Its prowess on the road was in large part due to its hearty 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, because 257hp and 360Nm of torque tend to make things interesting behind the wheel.

“So, great hot hatch, just-as-great powertrain. But can the vehicle provide the same level of excitement if it ran on alternative fuels instead of good ol’ gasoline? Toyota says yes.

“The Japanese car manufacturer has built a new GR Yaris that runs on a modified version of the hatch’s 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. Specifically, its fuel supply and injection system have been altered to sip hydrogen fuel instead of gasoline.

“According to the brand, hydrogen combusts faster than regular fuel, which improves both engine response and lessens environmental impact. This, Toyota says, ‘has the added potential to relay a fun-to-drive experience with the acoustic and sensory sensations that characterize internal combustion engines.’”

“Taking on the great outdoors on four wheels is fun and all, but there is a wee bit of irony in enjoying all that nature while operating a gas-guzzling truck or SUV. It’s definitely something to think about.

“If the off-road adventurer in you is suddenly becoming conscious about your pastime’s impact on the environment, perhaps it’s time to swap that full-sized whatever with a V6 in favor of something smaller—maybe even something electric?

“The Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic is a vehicle that provides both of these qualities. It’s an off-road utility terrain vehicle (UTV), so its footprint is considerably smaller than that of a regular 4x4, and it runs on a lithium-ion battery as well.

“Units come with an electric motor that does 110hp and up to 190Nm of instantaneous torque. The base model packs a 14.9kWh battery with a maximum range of 72km, while the top-spec Ultimate variant can run for 129km using its 29.8kWh battery.

“Standard across the lineup are 14-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, LED headlights, a full-body skid plate, and a bumper featuring an integrated winch and plow mounts. Three drive modes are also available: Eco+, Standard, and Sport. Exclusive to Ultimate units, though, are a faster 6kW onboard charger and a nice seven-inch display.”

“We’re not certain how many of our readers follow the world of fashion, but those of you who do would’ve been hit by some depressing news earlier this week: Virgil Abloh, the founder of the Off-White brand, passed away on November 28 after a battle with cancer. He was 41.

“It’s sad, yes. But this isn’t exactly information that you’d expect to belong in the pages of a motoring website. That is, until you realize the final work of Abloh’s you see here isn’t a one-off sneaker or a groundbreaking piece of streetwear. It’s a concept car.

“This is the Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach. It’s a collaboration between Abloh, who created the vehicle with German car designer Gorden Wagener, and the luxury car brand that has been released posthumously.

“Mercedes-Benz says both Abloh and Wagener were given “complete creative freedom” and were “untethered by production requirements” for this project. The result is a one-of-a-kind electric ride that’s part luxury car and part off-roader.

“At almost 6,000mm in length, the Project Maybach is a massive thing. It’s flat from almost any angle, too, which endows it with a very utilitarian vibe. Bumper- and roof-mounted lights and large off-road wheels also add a dose of ruggedness to the aesthetic. The interior, meanwhile, gets two seats, a ton of space, and flat surfaces and a color scheme to match the exterior.”

