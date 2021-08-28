This week in cars: Mitsubishi Mirage PH launch, Toyota Fortuner GR Sport

PHOTO BY Christian Halili

“The world may have gone crossover-crazy, but a small car is still a handy thing to have in a carmaker’s arsenal, especially as we all navigate our not-quite-post-COVID situation. Some of the most popular articles on this website are about pint-sized, fuel-efficient, and practical entry-level cars. There’s clearly a lot of interest in this type of vehicle, particularly among average commuters looking to transition from public transport to a safer mode of travel.

“Which means the new Mitsubishi Mirage G4’s entry to the local market, now happening almost two years after the refreshed model was introduced in Thailand, might actually be a case of perfect timing. Even last year, the pre-refresh model was a strong performer for the brand in the sales charts. If you’ve been holding out for the updated version, here it is and everything you need to know about it.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Less than 24 hours after pulling the wraps off the new Hilux GR Sport, Toyota Motor Thailand has now unveiled the new Fortuner GR Sport. You can forget about that other Fortuner GR Sport in Indonesia because this one seems to be the better dressed-up SUV.

“Thailand’s new Fortuner GR Sport is based on the top-of-the-line LTD variant, also known as the Legender in that market. While the changes aren’t major, this new one looks sportier, more aggressive, and a lot more handsome than before.

“You’ll see the subtle tweaks on the front grille, the rear spoiler, the door handles, and, of course, the new 20-inch wheels. Gazoo Racing logos have also been fitted both up front and out back. Also, there are three color options to choose from—red, white, and black—and all of these feature a two-tone finish with a black top.

“Inside, the Fortuner GR Sport gets a blacked-out interior accentuated by red contrast stitching and a few red trim. Gazoo Racing badges can also be seen on the steering wheel, the mats, and the seats. A GR badge can also be seen on the infotainment system upon startup.

“As expected, however, the Fortuner GR Sport gets no mechanical upgrades. It’s still powered by the same 201hp, 500Nm 2.8-liter turbodiesel that we have here in our market.”

PHOTO BY Judiel Rei Umahon Aguilon

“Are you still holding out on buying a brand-new SUV hoping the Nissan Terra will launch soon? Just sit tight because it’s only a matter of time before the refreshed midsize SUV is introduced locally. Need more motivation?

“The updated Nissan Terra was recently spotted by one of our readers in Batangas. Images sent in by Judiel Rei Umahon Aguilon show a handful of units being transported onboard a flatbed truck—perhaps on their way to dealerships or warehouses from the port.

“These photos also give us a proper look at some of the colors the new Terra will be available in. If you’re interested in a clearer view of the vehicle, it was recently launched in Thailand packing a 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that produces up to 190hp and 450Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.

“No specific word yet from Nissan Philippines regarding local specs, prices, or a launch date. Considering teasers and ads for the release have already been released here, we reckon it shouldn’t be too long now.”

PHOTO BY Honda

“Say hello to the new Honda CR-V Black Edition. If you feel like you’ve already seen this before, then you’re probably not alone.

“A similar version was actually launched in Japan a year back—that one was based on the pre-facelift CR-V. This new one launched in Thailand, meanwhile, is based on the newer model that we saw land on our shores alongside the all-new City last year.

“The new CR-V Black Edition features a few new aesthetic elements courtesy of the refresh, but the overall look is fairly similar to the old model. Chrome bits such as the grille and door trims have been blacked out, as well as the front and rear bumpers. It also sits on snazzy gloss-black wheels featuring a new design.

“Inside, it also gets exclusive elements such as Black Edition leather seats and black wood grain trim around the cabin. It also gets a wireless charger and a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity to boot.

“The CR-V Black Edition doesn’t come with Honda Sensing features, but it does get other niceties including Honda LaneWatch, a hands-free power liftgate, and a panoramic sunroof.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Pickups are usually associated with a high ride, off-road capability, and workhorse mentality. In Thailand, though? There’s a little more to trucks over there than you think.

“Take the Toyota Hilux GR Sport that’s just been launched there, for example. Buyers in Thailand will be happy to know that the release features some performance alterations as well—or at least changes that alter the truck’s performance rather than add to it.

“This is because aside from a high-riding unit clad in GR accessories, the brand is also offering the Hilux GR Sport as a 2WD low rider equipped with blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. Interesting.

“Other add-ons to this version of the vehicle include some GR badging and decals, a shark’s fin antenna, a more aggressive face, and a sporty new rear bumper.

“If ground clearance is important to you, the Hilux GR Sport that doesn’t have to come to a crawl over humps comes with 4x4 capability, a rear sports bar, 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers, wheel arch decorations, as well as GR badging and decals. Inside, all GR Sport units also get GR badging on the steering wheels as well as red contrast stitching.”

PHOTO BY Subaru

“As promised, Motor Image Pilipinas has launched the all-new Subaru Outback in the Philippines. We’ve already seen actual photos of the car, so let’s not talk about its styling. Let’s instead discuss the specs, because now we have the full spec sheet at our disposal.

“Powering the Outback is a 2.5-liter boxer mill capable of 185hp and 245Nm of torque—this allows the crossover to get to 100 from a standstill in 9.6sec. In addition, it gets Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Of course, it also comes with Subaru’s signature EyeSight technology, albeit a new and improved version.

“The new Outback gets the new EyeSight 4.0, which includes an improved pre-collision braking function. The new package also comes with autonomous emergency steering that will help avoid accidents, a lane-centering function on the adaptive cruise control feature, and a lane-departure prevention function on the lane-departure warning feature.

“Inside, the Outback is fitted with new Nappa leather seats. There’s a new 11.6-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android auto to boot. This head unit is complemented by an 11+1-speaker Harman/Kardon premium audio setup.

“As for its price, the Outback stickers for P2,380,000. The P50,000 early-bird discount that MIP previously offered will now also be available to customers who reserve a unit by September 30, 2021. The first batch of customers will also receive a limited-edition Bynd Artisan leather pouch.”

PHOTO BY Jeep

“Quirky isn’t exactly a word anyone would use to describe the Jeep Wrangler. It’s known as one of the baddest 4x4s to have ever been built, after all.

“This year, however, in celebration of the brand’s 80th anniversary, Jeep is introducing special-run colors for the Wrangler available straight from the factory. The latest addition to this is the Tuscadero, and it’s pretty... quirky.

“It’s a ‘deep and intense chromatic magenta’—in less fancy terms, pink—that can be had with all Wrangler variants in the US market for an extra $395 (P19,700). It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but frankly, we imagine a color as bright as this would actually be helpful crawling through deep trails, especially at night.

“‘With the Jeep brand celebrating its 80th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to launch a confident and custom color on the most iconic Jeep vehicle—both of which are designed to break the mold and stand out on the road and trails,’ said Jeep North America vice president Jim Morrison. ‘What’s unique about colors like Tuscadero is that they draw a huge enthusiast following because they’re exciting, authentic and stand out, much like the Jeep community.’”

PHOTO BY Shelby

“Shelby isn’t done toying around with the all-new Ford F-150 just yet. After the release of the Shelby F-150, the company now gives us this: the new F-150 Super Snake.

“It’s still got a 400hp engine as standard with an optional 775hp supercharged V8, so expect it to have the same oomph as the Shelby F-150. This updated Super Snake, however, gets a completely new and adjustable suspension system that lowers the truck and plants it to the pavement. Just by looking at the photos, you’ll see the sheer difference in ride height, which we can only assume will drastically improve the Super Snake’s handling.

“All that said, the F-150 Super Snake still shares a lot of exterior elements with its smaller Shelby sibling. There are also air intakes on the hood and front bumper here, and air-managed vents can be found on the fender flares and rear bumper cladding. This truck sits on new 22-inch Shelby chrome alloy wheels.

“Inside, the F-150 Super snake gets a familiar cabin clad in two-tone black and red leather. There are carbon-fiber bits inside, as well as embroidered headrests, exclusive floor mats, and Billet racing pedals. One new addition here is the Super Snake badge on the center console lid.

“If you opt for the 775hp V8, you’ll have to shell out $113,680 (P5.68 million). Downsizing to the non-supercharged Super Snake will cost you $105,708 (P5.29 million). As with most Shelbys, only a limited number of these will be built for the US, with a few headed to select locations in Europe.”

PHOTO BY Ford

“The new Ford Explorer is finally on its way to the Philippines. Seeing as we’ve waited for it long enough, we hope Ford Philippines will do us all a favor by bringing in this new variant, too.

“This is the new Explorer ST-Line, a budget-friendly version of the high-performance Explorer ST. It’s built specifically for those who prefer the ST’s sporty styling but have no need for the added oomph.

“The ST-Line ‘mirrors a fully equipped Explorer ST’ with its 20-inch machined aluminum wheels, blacked-out grille, dual exhaust tips, and gloss-black Explorer badging on the hood. It also gets ST-inspired headlamps and taillights.

“Inside, the ST-Line gets Ebony Black ActiveX seats, premium floor mats, and red contrast stitching around the cabin. The first-row seats and the sport-style steering wheel both have heating functions. Other added niceties include a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen setup, a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree-view camera, and Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ features.

“Under the hood of the ST-Line is a 300hp 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine mated to a 10-speed transmission, the standard powertrain across the Explorer range. Power is sent to the rear wheels, and part-time four-wheel-drive capability is also available. It’s a less powerful, albeit more economical, setup compared with the ST’s 400hp 3.0-liter EcoBoost.”

PHOTO BY Ford

“By now, we’ve seen the Ford Bronco in many different forms, including that bundle of Broncos dressed in various bodykits, Hennessey’s VelociRaptor 400 Bronco, and the Bronco Riptide. That said, it looks like Ford is far from done playing around with its new 4x4.

“The Blue Oval brand has now unveiled the new Bronco finished in classy Eruption Green Metallic paint. It’s merely a standard Bronco, but its new paint job was “demanded by enthusiasts.” The colorway is actually a modern interpretation of the Mallard Green finish available on the first-gen Bronco way back in the 1970s.

“‘Automotive enthusiasts, and especially Bronco fans, are passionate about colors and will be excited about Eruption Green,’ said Ford color and materials manager Barb Whalen. ‘Paint has a wonderful way of evolving because of technology. Eruption Green is a contemporary color, but there’s a connection with Bronco heritage. It’s evergreen-inspired, with yellow highlights that really tie it into nature.’

“The new Eruption Green finish, as well as the new Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, will be available later this year. We’ve yet to see what the latter looks like, though.”

